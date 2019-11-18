First Cricket
ACC Emerging Teams Cup: India thrash Hong Kong by 120 runs, set up semi-final clash with Pakistan

Chinmay Sutar and Shubham Sharma starred in India's comprehensive 120-run win over Hong Kong in the ACC Emerging Teams Cup on Monday.

Press Trust of India, Nov 18, 2019 19:51:31 IST

Savar: Chinmay Sutar and Shubham Sharma starred in India's comprehensive 120-run win over Hong Kong in the ACC Emerging Teams Cup on Monday.

Representational image. Getty Images

India will now clash with arch-rivals Pakistan in the semi-finals.

Sutar smashed an unbeaten 104 off 85 balls and Sharma struck 65 off 55 balls as India amassed 322 for five in 50 overs. Opener and wickekeeper BR Sharath too made a valuable contribution with 90 off 93 balls.

Sharma also contributed with the ball taking four wickets for 32 runs in 10 overs as India bowled out Kong Kong for 202 in 47.3 overs. Shahid Wasif top-scored for Hong Kong with 68 off 84 balls.

India take on Pakistan in Dhaka on Wednesday while the other semi-final will be played between hosts Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The final will be played in Dhaka on 23 November.

India ended the league stage behind toppers Bangladesh, having lost to the hosts.

Updated Date: Nov 18, 2019 19:51:31 IST

