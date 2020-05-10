Mumbai: Wicket-keeping is not his primary job but of late KL Rahul has started to enjoy the task in the limited-overs format and handpicked Jasprit Bumrah as the toughest bowler to stand up to.

"Absolutely enjoying wicket-keeping. The toughest bowler to keep to is @Jaspritbumrah93," Rahul said in a 'Q&A' session on his Twitter handle on Sunday.

The 28-year-old right-handed batsman, who has played 36 Tests, 32 ODIS and 42 T20Is , started keeping wickets from the limited-overs home series against Australia and later went on to don the gloves during the tour of New Zealand.

Rahul also said that the 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was a "career-defining season" for him.

"It's got to be the 2016 season with RCB which was a career-defining season for me as people saw the potential in me in white ball cricket," said Rahul when asked about his favourite IPL moment.

Rahul, who has shared the dressing room with Chris Gayle in RCB, described the swashbuckling West Indian batsman as a smart cricketer.

"As a batting partner he is amazing. I met @henrygayle first when I was with RCB. The best conversations I had with Chris are on the pitch. He is a smart cricketer and plans his game lot. He is great to have in the team and is very friendly with youngsters as well," he said.

The Karnataka batsman, who made his Test debut against Australia in December 2014 at Melbourne, also said that it was a special feeling to get his Test cap from Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

"It was a special and emotional moment for me. I never thought I would get a chance to play in the series and it was a special feeling to get that cap from MS Dhoni," Rahul said.

