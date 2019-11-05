First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in NZ | 3rd T20I Nov 05, 2019
NZ vs ENG
New Zealand beat England by 14 runs
BAN in IND | 1st T20I Nov 03, 2019
IND vs BAN
Bangladesh beat India by 7 wickets
PAK in AUS Nov 05, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Manuka Oval, Canberra
AFG and WI in IND Nov 06, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

'Absolute legend, modern master', Twitter hails 'King Kohli' as Indian captain turns 31

The cricketing world and Virat Kohli's fans flooded the social media to wish the Indian skipper on his 31st birthday. Here's a look at some

FirstCricket Staff, Nov 05, 2019 11:48:37 IST

Indian skipper Virat Kohli turned 31 on Tuesday, 5 November. Born in New Delhi, Kohli led India to the under-19 World Cup win in 2008 before making it to the senior team the same year. Kohli was part of the Indian team that won the 2011 cricket World Cup, following which, his form, especially in ODI cricket, has scarcely dipped. Kohli has scored 11,520 runs in ODI cricket with 43 tons, second only to Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 49.

In Tests, Kohli has featured in 82 Tests and has scored 7066 runs at an average of 54.77. He is the only Asian captain to win a Test series in Australia, a feat that India achieved earlier this year.

Earlier in the day, Kohli also took to Twitter to post a letter for his younger self in which he touched upon his journey and life lessons.

Kohli has been rested for India's ongoing T20I series against Bangladesh, following which Rohit Sharma has taken charge as the captain. Often touted as a modern-day batting great, he is also the fastest to 20,000 international runs and is the first one to sweep all ICC awards in 2019. Meanwhile, the cricketing world and his fans flooded social media to wish the Indian skipper.

Newly-appointed BCCI secretary Jay Shah wished Kohli a successful future.

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif was all praise for Kohli, calling him an "absolute legend."

Virender Sehwag was at his wittiest best while wishing lasting happiness for his former teammate.

VVS Laxman hails Kohli's benchmarks.

Ramesh Bala calls the Indian skipper 'an entertaining batsmen'

The 'Turbanator' treats him as a little brother, wishes for his prosperity.

RCB teammates also join the party.

Mayank Agarwal hails the skipper's mindset.

Sports broadcaster Boria Majumdar believes the batsman is a 'fantastic human being'.

Former IPL chairman wants the 'King' to enjoy his Bhutan trip.

Vice-captain of the Indian Test unit wishes a successful future for the 'modern-day great'.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

Updated Date: Nov 05, 2019 11:48:37 IST

Tags : Birthday Wishes, India, Rohit Sharma, SportsTracker, Twitter, Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli Birthday, Virat Kohli Birthday Wishes

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7935 274
2 England 4555 268
3 Australia 6340 264
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 8620 261
6 New Zealand 5000 250
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all