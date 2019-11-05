'Absolute legend, modern master', Twitter hails 'King Kohli' as Indian captain turns 31
The cricketing world and Virat Kohli's fans flooded the social media to wish the Indian skipper on his 31st birthday. Here's a look at some
Indian skipper Virat Kohli turned 31 on Tuesday, 5 November. Born in New Delhi, Kohli led India to the under-19 World Cup win in 2008 before making it to the senior team the same year. Kohli was part of the Indian team that won the 2011 cricket World Cup, following which, his form, especially in ODI cricket, has scarcely dipped. Kohli has scored 11,520 runs in ODI cricket with 43 tons, second only to Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 49.
In Tests, Kohli has featured in 82 Tests and has scored 7066 runs at an average of 54.77. He is the only Asian captain to win a Test series in Australia, a feat that India achieved earlier this year.
Earlier in the day, Kohli also took to Twitter to post a letter for his younger self in which he touched upon his journey and life lessons.
Kohli has been rested for India's ongoing T20I series against Bangladesh, following which Rohit Sharma has taken charge as the captain. Often touted as a modern-day batting great, he is also the fastest to 20,000 international runs and is the first one to sweep all ICC awards in 2019. Meanwhile, the cricketing world and his fans flooded social media to wish the Indian skipper.
Newly-appointed BCCI secretary Jay Shah wished Kohli a successful future.
Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif was all praise for Kohli, calling him an "absolute legend."
Virender Sehwag was at his wittiest best while wishing lasting happiness for his former teammate.
VVS Laxman hails Kohli's benchmarks.
Ramesh Bala calls the Indian skipper 'an entertaining batsmen'
The 'Turbanator' treats him as a little brother, wishes for his prosperity.
RCB teammates also join the party.
Mayank Agarwal hails the skipper's mindset.
Sports broadcaster Boria Majumdar believes the batsman is a 'fantastic human being'.
Former IPL chairman wants the 'King' to enjoy his Bhutan trip.
Vice-captain of the Indian Test unit wishes a successful future for the 'modern-day great'.
Updated Date:
Nov 05, 2019 11:48:37 IST
