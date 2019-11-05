Indian skipper Virat Kohli turned 31 on Tuesday, 5 November. Born in New Delhi, Kohli led India to the under-19 World Cup win in 2008 before making it to the senior team the same year. Kohli was part of the Indian team that won the 2011 cricket World Cup, following which, his form, especially in ODI cricket, has scarcely dipped. Kohli has scored 11,520 runs in ODI cricket with 43 tons, second only to Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 49.

In Tests, Kohli has featured in 82 Tests and has scored 7066 runs at an average of 54.77. He is the only Asian captain to win a Test series in Australia, a feat that India achieved earlier this year.

Earlier in the day, Kohli also took to Twitter to post a letter for his younger self in which he touched upon his journey and life lessons.

My journey and life's lessons explained to a 15-year old me. Well, I tried my best writing this down. Do give it a read. 😊 #NoteToSelf pic.twitter.com/qwoEiknBvA — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 5, 2019

Kohli has been rested for India's ongoing T20I series against Bangladesh, following which Rohit Sharma has taken charge as the captain. Often touted as a modern-day batting great, he is also the fastest to 20,000 international runs and is the first one to sweep all ICC awards in 2019. Meanwhile, the cricketing world and his fans flooded social media to wish the Indian skipper.

Newly-appointed BCCI secretary Jay Shah wished Kohli a successful future.

Wishing a very happy birthday to the captain of the Indian Cricket Team, @imVkohli. I hope that this year continues to bring you success in all of your endeavours. Have a great day and a great year ahead! pic.twitter.com/igEJbw6tfo — Jay Shah (@JayShah) November 5, 2019

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif was all praise for Kohli, calling him an "absolute legend."

In 2012, when I played for RCB , watched Barcelona play on his laptop together. I thought he had something special about him but never knew he was going to become an absolute legend @imVkohli #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/baoFsOc5ev — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 5, 2019

Virender Sehwag was at his wittiest best while wishing lasting happiness for his former teammate.

May the ball always appear as big as this and may your batting always be like a F5 button, refresh everyone who is blessed to see it. Badalon ki tarah chaaye raho, hamesha khush raho @imVkohli #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/32sydYLeRg — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 5, 2019

VVS Laxman hails Kohli's benchmarks.

Many more happy returns of the day dear @imVkohli . Wishing you a great year full of happiness and sunshine! May you continue to set new benchmarks and experience ever more love and joy #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/KYg3CGHQei — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 5, 2019

Ramesh Bala calls the Indian skipper 'an entertaining batsmen'

A great captain and an entertaining batsman Wishing @imVkohli a Happy Birthday.. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/CWoDGPygOQ — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 4, 2019

The 'Turbanator' treats him as a little brother, wishes for his prosperity.

Happy birthday mere chotte veer @imVkohli modern generations batting master,I wish you all the success on and off the field.. May waheguru continue to bless you with everything..stay happy and healthy.. #HappyBirthdayVirat ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/VQxlESr9NV — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 5, 2019

RCB teammates also join the party.

Birthday wishes from friends are the real icing on the cake. Happy Birthday @imVkohli Here are some wishes for you from the RCB family. #PlayBold #HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/hFE6RiRBCS — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) November 5, 2019

Mayank Agarwal hails the skipper's mindset.

Getting a glimpse into his mindset has been refreshing & incredibly insightful. Happy Birthday to one of the fiercest competitors on the field, @imVkohli. Wishing you a year filled with happiness, health, and more success! pic.twitter.com/iSVBYaJ8jd — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) November 5, 2019

Sports broadcaster Boria Majumdar believes the batsman is a 'fantastic human being'.

Best wishes to the Indian captain, passionate cricketer, the run machine and a fantastic human being! Happy birthday @imVkohli #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/qYdEM4Oxk1 — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) November 5, 2019

Former IPL chairman wants the 'King' to enjoy his Bhutan trip.

Many many happy returns of the day to @imVkohli Wishing you many more successful years ahead Enjoy picturesque Bhutan pic.twitter.com/qC9jFYoI2p — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) November 5, 2019

Vice-captain of the Indian Test unit wishes a successful future for the 'modern-day great'.

Wishing a very happy birthday to @imVkohli. Best wishes and may you have some wonderful years ahead! pic.twitter.com/0T6QrZD4de — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) November 5, 2019

