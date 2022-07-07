'Aboslutely no place for it': Ben Stokes expresses disappointment on racism incident during Edgbaston Test

England Test captain Ben Stokes expressed his disappointment on the alleged incident of racism by a section of English fans against the Indian spectators during the recently-concluded Edgbaston Test in Birmingham. While England won the dramatic Test on the final day against India as Joe Root's and Jonny Bairstow's centuries helped England chase down a record 378-run target, Indian fans claimed that they faced racist abuse on Day 4 of the Test.

While England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are already investigating the matter, Stokes took to Twitter to criticise the incident saying there's no place for racism in cricket.

"Amazing week on the pitch but really disappointed to hear reports of racist abuse at Edgbaston. Absolutely no place for it in the game. Hope all the fans at the white-ball series have a brilliant time and create a party atmosphere. That's what cricket's about!" he tweeted.

The incident came to light after a number of Indian fans took to social media to report the incident, including India's supporters' group Bharat Army, who said that 'a very small minority' of local fans made racist comments towards the travelling supporters.

Following the incident, Warwickshire have decided to deploy undercover spotters for the second T20I between England and India at Edgbaston.

"Nearly 100,000 people watched one of the most exciting Test matches in recent history... but we cannot hide from the mindless racist abuse experienced by some fans following India in the Eric Hollies Stand," Warwickshire chief executive Stuart Cain said in a statement.

"These unacceptable actions by a small number of people have overshadowed a superb sporting contest, and those responsible do not deserve to be part of the cricket family."

