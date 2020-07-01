AB de Villiers says Virat Kohli is a more reliable player than him, one who you want to bat for 15 overs

Former South African batsman AB de Villiers has said that his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate and India team skipper Virat Kohli is a more reliable player than him.

During a recent interview with Harsha Bhogle on an episode of Cricbuzz in Conversation, de Villiers said that the two take on different bowlers. De Villiers said he personally likes to attack a little earlier, adding, "I am earlier to the trigger. I want the bowlers to feel early on that it will be trouble if I’m allowed to bat for five overs."

Speaking about Kohli and how they make a nice combination, he said, "Virat is a more reliable batsman. He’s the one you want to bat for 15 overs. I am better in a way I could change the game quicker, have an injection that could swing the game. So together we are a nice combo."

De Villiers and Kohli share the top-two IPL partnerships of 229 and 215* against Gujarat Lions (GL) and four-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) respectively.

Kohli is the highest run-scorer in IPL across 12 seasons, amassing a total of 5412 runs; all representing RCB. Meanwhile, De Villiers has notched as much as 4,395 runs from 154 IPL matches at an average of 39.95.

As per a report in The Indian Express, the interview also saw de Villiers agree to Zaheer Khan's inputs that Kohli had picked up the subtleties of pull and hook shots from him. De Villiers agreed saying he had a natural advantage with short balls because of the kind of pitches in South Africa, and gave some inputs to Kohli.

The cricketer added that he himself picked up techniques on playing spin from Kohli.