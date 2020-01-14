First Cricket
AB de Villiers' return to international cricket gains speed after Proteas superstar says he 'would love to play' T20 World Cup in Australia

Known as 'Mr. 360', De Villiers said he "would love to" take part in the upcoming World Cup and thereby hinted at a possibility of him coming out of retirement to play for South Africa.

FirstCricket Staff, Jan 14, 2020 16:44:41 IST

Modern day cricket great AB de Villiers has expressed his desire to play in the ICC T20 World Cup 2020.

South Africa's De Villiers had announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket in 2018 – a move that raised many eyebrows, given the closeness to the ODI World Cup in 2019.

AB de Villiers return to international cricket gains speed after Proteas superstar says he would love to play T20 World Cup in Australia

File image of AB de Villiers. AP

Known as 'Mr. 360', the former Proteas batsman said he "would love to" take part in the upcoming World Cup and thereby hinted at a possibility of him coming out of retirement to play for South Africa.

"I’ve been talking to ‘Bouch’ (Mark Boucher, South Africa coach), Graeme Smith (director of cricket) and Faf (du Plessis, captain) back home, we’re all keen to make it happen," De villiers told cricket.com.au before adding, "There's a lot that needs to happen before that becomes reality."

De Villiers is currently plying his trade for Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League.

Reports of De Villiers' desire to play ahead of the ODI World Cup and Cricket South Africa's disapproval of his selection had emerged during the marquee tournament last year. The controversy didn't help the under-fire South African side at the World Cup, who had an ordinary campaign.

However, the change in personnel in the South African board and backroom seems to have led to a change of heart for De Villiers.

“There are a lot of players (involved with CSA) who I used to play with,” he continued. “Guys who understand the game, leaders of the team for many years. So it’s much easier to communicate than what it used to be in the past. They understand what players go through – especially players that have played for 15 years internationally,” De Villiers said.

Earlier Boucher had said that he was open to the idea of De Villiers' return to international cricket and wanted 'best' players for the World Cup.

