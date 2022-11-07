South Africa’s ‘Mr 360’ AB de Villiers is making the most of his time in India. The former Proteas skipper is in the country to “have a chat” with his former Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. But while cricket fans were obsessing over whether AB de Villiers will be back at RCB in a new role, the star batter is certainly enjoying his time off in the country.

After sharing pictures with legend Sachin Tendulkar, de Villiers was spotted playing street cricket in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi with his fans.

The video sees AB de Villiers practicing some of his iconic cover drives while he is surrounded by fans. The South African legend steps forwards and hits the ball perfectly, delighting everyone present there.

Watch:

AB De Villiers playing street cricket with fans in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/diVDLx86BH — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 7, 2022



A video thread shared on Twitter shows the star batter having a blast on the streets of Mumbai.



He can also be seen practising his keeping and bowling skills with some fans.

Watch:



AB’s videos of his time in Mumbai have left his fans overwhelmed, with several of them reacting with heart-eye emoticons.



Those who were from other regions of the country could only wish to have met him.

Man those kids are so lucky, i also want to meet him but i am in delhi , have been a die hard fan of him and rcb since 2012 , it kills me to never be able to meet him , wish i could — Jayant Yadav (@Jayant_2425) November 7, 2022



A few shared some of his best moments with fellow RCB batter Virat Kohli.



This is not the only thing AB de Villiers did during his India trip. ‘Mr 360’ also ended up meeting Kannada star Rishab Shetty and India legend Sachin Tendulkar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AB de Villiers (@abdevilliers17)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AB de Villiers (@abdevilliers17)



Sharing pictures of his visit to Tendulkar, de Villiers wrote, “So I ended spending a few hours with this man today. Thought I was sort of gonna interview him but ended up just listening and taking it all in. What an experience. Thanks for your time ‘Master Blaster’”.

AB de Villiers had promised in October that he would make a comeback to RCB in some role. While speculation still surrounds the former South African skipper’s second stint at the IPL franchise, fans are surely hoping they can see more moments next year showcasing his bond with Virat Kohli.

