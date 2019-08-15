AB de Villiers, Jason Roy among marquee players named for second edition of South Africa's Mzansi Super League
South African batting star AB de Villiers and World Cup winner Jason Roy were on Wednesday named among the 'marquee' players for the second edition of South Africa's Mzansi Super League Twenty20 competition.
Johannesburg: South African batting star AB de Villiers and World Cup winner Jason Roy were on Wednesday named among the 'marquee' players for the second edition of South Africa's Mzansi Super League Twenty20 competition.
AB de Villiers has been retained as the marquee player of Tshwane Spartans. Image credit: Twitter/@SpartansMSLT20
Cricket South Africa announced the names of six local and six overseas players, each allocated to one of the six franchises taking part in the tournament, which will be held in November and December.
De Villiers, who has retired from international cricket and is unlikely to play any other domestic cricket in South Africa in the coming season, has again been attached to the Tshwane Spartans in Centurion following his spell there last year.
England's dynamic opening batsman Roy will play for the Nelson Mandela Giants, based in Port Elizabeth.
West Indian Chris Gayle will be the overseas marquee player for defending champions Jozi Stars, whose local player is fast bowler Kagiso Rabada.
Quinton de Kock (Cape Town Blitz), Andile Phehlukwayo (Durban Heat), Imran Tahir (Nelson Mandela Bay Giants) and Faf du Plessis (Paarl Rocks) are the other South African marquee players.
Wahab Riaz (Cape Town Blitz), Alex Hales (Durban Heat), David Willey (Paarl Rocks) and Tom Curran (Tshwane Spartans) complete the line-up of overseas stars.
Updated Date:
Aug 15, 2019 00:13:33 IST
