Aaron Finch says Australia's recent revival and return of Steve Smith, David Warner make World Cup selection 'tough decision'
Both Smith and Warner are eligible to return to the national side of Australia after their 12-month suspensions for ball-tampering ended on Thursday.
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Live Now
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 96 runs
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 BLR Vs MUM Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL Vs PUN Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 28 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 80 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC Vs CHE Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD vs RAJ - Mar 29th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 PUN vs MUM - Mar 30th, 2019, 04:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC vs KOL - Mar 30th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 NAMW vs KENW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 UGAW vs SLEW - May 5th, 2019, 05:20 PM IST
Top Stories
-
CPM's outreach to Muslims through Indian National League puts massive realignment on cards in Kerala
-
Lok Sabha election: With 185 candidates contesting in Telangana’s Nizamabad constituency, EC to use ballot paper instead of EVMs
-
Meena Pillai quits Kerala University over HRD diktat: Researchers can't stoop before eccentricities of regressive regimes, writes professor
-
Game of Thrones season 8: Tyrion's death to Sansa being queen, did episode 1 have all the answers?
-
Massive fire in 22-storey building in Dhaka's upscale Banani kills 25, injures 76; at least six killed while trying to jump to safety
-
Rahul Gandhi's startup push: Regulatory hurdles in state, local bodies must be removed to make it easier for new ventures
-
Miami Open: Roger Federer brushes aside Kevin Anderson to enter semis; Ashleigh Barty enters final
-
Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt intervention is urgently required
-
Manu S Pillai, author of The Ivory Throne, on 19th century Travancore, political intrigue and book-to-screen adaptations
-
बिहार: महागठबंधन की सीटों को हुआ ऐलान, इन बड़े नेताओं को यहां से मिला टिकट
-
मुंबई नॉर्थ से उर्मिला को मिला टिकट, बीजेपी के इस नेता से होगी टक्कर
-
मुझे नादान समझने वाले खुद नादान हैं: तेजप्रताप यादव
-
मेरठ की रैली में बोले पीएम- विरोधियों को बस पाकिस्तान में अपनी छवि की चिंता
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: अब आज़म के करीबी नेता ने जया प्रदा पर की यह अमर्यादित टिप्पणी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5254
|105
|6
|Pakistan
|4979
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Fitting the disgraced duo of Steve Smith and David Warner into Australia’s World Cup squad will be “bloody hard” given the side’s resurgence without them, according to captain Aaron Finch.
Both Smith and Warner are eligible to return to the national side after their 12-month suspensions for ball-tampering ended on Thursday.
File image of Aaron Finch AP
Australia beat Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in their five-match ODI series, and have now won six matches in succession after coming back to defeat India 3-2 away.
Finch said it would be tough for selectors to decide who to leave out of the 15-man squad for the May 30-July 14 World Cup in England.
“It is bloody hard,” he said.
“Especially when the side is playing so well, it’s going to be difficult. No matter who it is.
“At the end of the day ... it’s an incredibly tough decision. Whatever balance you go with in that 15-man squad, there’s going to be some very unlucky blokes out there.”
One could be Usman Khawaja, formerly a fringe member of the one-day side, who has flourished opening the batting with Finch since his recall in January, with 609 runs at an average of 55.36.
The left-hander could make way for Warner, who has scored more than 4,300 one-day runs and 14 centuries, in an explosive opening combination with Finch.
Smith, who has only just returned from elbow surgery, would complement a middle order of Shaun Marsh and Peter Handscomb, with all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell providing power-hitting through the lower-middle order.
Having struggled for a period without Smith and Warner, Finch’s side have shown the kind of form that propelled them to a fifth World Cup title four years ago on home soil.
Finch said consistency of selection had aided their turnaround.
“The fact that guys are getting more of an opportunity to keep developing their role, and developing the role they’ve been asked to play or the game demands, is gold,” he said.
“That probably goes under the radar a little bit when you’re looking at teams that have been successful in the past.
“I think leading up to the 2015 World Cup, we’d had the same 15 players for a good 18 months or so.
“That goes a long way, not just to your culture but just an understanding of how each other plays.”
Updated Date:
Mar 29, 2019 17:09:38 IST
Also See
Will be surprised if Usman Khawaja doesn't make Australia's World Cup squad, says Ricky Ponting
Aaron Finch says Australia have great ability to play well in big tournaments; adds they are never true underdogs
Aaron Finch ready to bat down the order to accommodate Steve Smith, David Warner during Australia’s World Cup defence