Aaron Finch says Australia have great ability to play well in big tournaments; adds they are never true underdogs
Aaron Finch, referring to Australia's come-from-behind 3-2 win over hosts India in the five-match ODI series earlier this month, said his team is going to be tough to beat at 2019 World Cup.
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Live Now
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs SL Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs KAR Karnataka beat Maharashtra by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 154 runs (D/L method)
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 VAN Vs PNG Papua New Guinea beat Vanuatu by 8 wickets
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PNG Vs PHI Papua New Guinea beat Philippines by 133 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs SL Sri Lanka tied with South Africa (South Africa win Super Over by 9 runs)
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs (D/L method)
- Indian Premier League, 2019 CHE vs BLR - Mar 23rd, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL vs HYD - Mar 24th, 2019, 04:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 24th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 24th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 26th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 28th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
How Indian media spread outright misinformation about a ‘massive surgical strike’ against ‘Rohingya insurgents’
-
India gets first Lokpal: Whether ombudsman will bring in change or be restricted to optics remains a question
-
Congress-JD(S) deal in Karnataka, Deve Gowda's borrow-a-candidate tactic are necessitated by mutual survival
-
Delhi Crime: Netflix series based on 2012 gangrape case is brutal and relentless, but can’t be missed
-
L&T’s Mindtree stake buy: SEBI, govt must protect tech firm’s small shareholders as infra giant can silence opposition
-
EU leaders extend Britain's Brexit lifeline, offer new 12 April deadline if UK Parliament fails to back Theresa May's deal
-
Understanding mental illness: The all-consuming nature of anxiety, and why we should relax into it
-
Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian culture
-
AFI's policy on selection of Indian squad for global events has made route to Olympics tougher for athletes
-
बिहार में महागठबंधन का सीट बंटवारा फाइनल: आरजेडी को 20 और कांग्रेस के हिस्से 9 सीट
-
सैम पित्रोदा के बयान की पीएम मोदी ने की आलोचना, कहा- जनता माफ नहीं करेगी
-
BJP में शामिल हुए गौतम गंभीर, दिल्ली से लड़ सकते हैं चुनाव
-
लोकसभा चुनाव: 184 उम्मीदवारों का ऐलान, गांधी नगर से आडवाणी का नाम नहीं, अमित शाह लड़ेंगे चुनाव
-
सैम पित्रोदा बोले- पुलवामा हमले के लिए पूरे पाकिस्तान को जिम्मेदार ठहराना ठीक नहीं
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|4951
|103
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Dubai: Australia's recent ODI series triumph over world no. 1 India shows that the five-time champions are no underdogs going into the World Cup, said skipper Aaron Finch, insisting that his team is capable of lifting the coveted trophy.
"People no doubt have taken notice (of the India series win)," said Finch referring to Australia's come-from-behind 3-2 win over hosts India in the five-match ODI series earlier this month.
File image of Aaron Finch. AP
"Australia are probably never true underdogs in a world tournament. I think our record suggests that. Regardless of form you go into the tournament (knowing) Australia have a great ability to play well in big tournaments.
"(We are) slightly underdogs but I think some people would have taken a bit more notice over the last couple of weeks."
The ODI series saw the resurgence of Australia as they fought back from 0-2 down to clinch the series.
Many Australian players also marked their return to form during the series with Usman Khawaja staking claim for an opening slot at the World Cup, starting May 30 in UK, by hitting two centuries and Finch, who has been going through an extended lean patch, scoring a 93 in Ranchi.
The likes of Glenn Maxwell and Peter Handscomb also dished out splendid performances as the selectors decided to retain the same squad for their ongoing series in the UAE against Pakistan.
Updated Date:
Mar 22, 2019 22:56:22 IST
Also See
Aaron Finch ready to bat down the order to accommodate Steve Smith, David Warner during Australia’s World Cup defence
India vs Australia, 3rd ODI Report Card: Australian openers, Virat Kohli top; Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma fail
Will be surprised if Usman Khawaja doesn't make Australia's World Cup squad, says Ricky Ponting