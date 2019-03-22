First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 EAP Qualifier | Match 2 Mar 22, 2019
VAN Vs PNG
Papua New Guinea beat Vanuatu by 8 wickets
ICC WT20 EAP Qualifier | Match 1 Mar 22, 2019
PNG Vs PHI
Papua New Guinea beat Philippines by 133 runs
IPL Mar 23, 2019
CSK vs RCB
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
IPL Mar 24, 2019
KKR vs SRH
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Aaron Finch says Australia have great ability to play well in big tournaments; adds they are never true underdogs

Aaron Finch, referring to Australia's come-from-behind 3-2 win over hosts India in the five-match ODI series earlier this month, said his team is going to be tough to beat at 2019 World Cup.

Press Trust of India, Mar 22, 2019 22:56:22 IST

Dubai: Australia's recent ODI series triumph over world no. 1 India shows that the five-time champions are no underdogs going into the World Cup, said skipper Aaron Finch, insisting that his team is capable of lifting the coveted trophy.

"People no doubt have taken notice (of the India series win)," said Finch referring to Australia's come-from-behind 3-2 win over hosts India in the five-match ODI series earlier this month.

File image of Aaron Finch. AP

File image of Aaron Finch. AP

"Australia are probably never true underdogs in a world tournament. I think our record suggests that. Regardless of form you go into the tournament (knowing) Australia have a great ability to play well in big tournaments.

"(We are) slightly underdogs but I think some people would have taken a bit more notice over the last couple of weeks."

The ODI series saw the resurgence of Australia as they fought back from 0-2 down to clinch the series.

Many Australian players also marked their return to form during the series with Usman Khawaja staking claim for an opening slot at the World Cup, starting May 30 in UK, by hitting two centuries and Finch, who has been going through an extended lean patch, scoring a 93 in Ranchi.

The likes of Glenn Maxwell and Peter Handscomb also dished out splendid performances as the selectors decided to retain the same squad for their ongoing series in the UAE against Pakistan.

Updated Date: Mar 22, 2019 22:56:22 IST

Tags : 2019 World Cup, Aaron Finch, Australia, Australian Cricket, Cricket, Glenn Maxwell, Peter Handscomb, SportsTracker, Usman Khawaja, World Cup 2019

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 4951 103
6 Pakistan 4872 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all