Aaron Finch ready to bat down the order to accommodate Steve Smith, David Warner during Australia’s World Cup defence
Aaron Finch's spot in Australia's ODI side has become more insecure due to his poor form and recent good performance of highly-rated Usman Khawaja in the dramatic ODI series win in India recently.
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs KAR Karnataka beat Maharashtra by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs BEN Bengal beat Gujarat by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs MAH Maharashtra beat Railways by 21 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 VID Vs KAR Karnataka beat Vidarbha by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 154 runs (D/L method)
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs SL Sri Lanka tied with South Africa (South Africa win Super Over by 9 runs)
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs (D/L method)
- USA in United Arab Emirates, 2 T20 International Series, 2019 UAE Vs USA United Arab Emirates beat USA by 24 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 7 wickets
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PHI vs PNG - Mar 22nd, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 22nd, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 22nd, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 24th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 26th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 28th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Melbourne: With Steve Smith and David Warner set for return, captain Aaron Finch is willing to demote himself in the batting order to aid Australia's title defence in the upcoming ICC World Cup.
Struggling for form in recent times with an average of 22.87 after eight innings this year, Finch said he will be fine batting at any position for the benefit of the team, cricket.com.au reported.
File image of Aaron Finch. AP
His slot has become more insecure with the highly-rated Usman Khawaja displaying terrific form in the dramatic ODI series win in India recently.
"If that means me batting at six, I'll comfortably do that. If it's at the top, three or four - it doesn't matter," Finch said.
"Personal results aren't what this side is about. I think that's what has made our improvement as dramatic and quick as it has been. If you go in just solely focused on scoring a hundred or thinking, 'if I bat at five, I'm not going to get a hundred, I don't get enough opportunity', that's not what is best."
Finch and Khawaja are expected to open in the five-match series against Pakistan that starts in Sharjah on Friday, having recently produced stands of zero, three, 76, 83 and 193 in India.
To an extent, Finch addressed his concerns in the series against India, when he scored 93 in the third ODI in Ranchi.
"Some people would have taken a bit more notice (of Australia) over the last couple of weeks," he said.
"I still feel really good with my game ... my rhythm is there. There's probably been some times where you start doubting your technique. For me, it's about going back to what's worked for me in the past.
Updated Date:
Mar 21, 2019 16:31:45 IST
