First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in SA | 1st T20I Mar 19, 2019
SA Vs SL
Sri Lanka tied with South Africa (South Africa win Super Over by 9 runs)
SL in SA | 5th ODI Mar 16, 2019
SA Vs SL
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs (D/L method)
ICC WT20 EAP Qualifier Mar 22, 2019
PHI vs PNG
Amini Park, Port Moresby
PAK and AUS in UAE Mar 22, 2019
PAK vs AUS
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Aaron Finch ready to bat down the order to accommodate Steve Smith, David Warner during Australia’s World Cup defence

Aaron Finch's spot in Australia's ODI side has become more insecure due to his poor form and recent good performance of highly-rated Usman Khawaja in the dramatic ODI series win in India recently.

Press Trust of India, Mar 21, 2019 16:31:45 IST

Melbourne: With Steve Smith and David Warner set for return, captain Aaron Finch is willing to demote himself in the batting order to aid Australia's title defence in the upcoming ICC World Cup.

Struggling for form in recent times with an average of 22.87 after eight innings this year, Finch said he will be fine batting at any position for the benefit of the team, cricket.com.au reported.

File image of Aaron Finch. AP

File image of Aaron Finch. AP

His slot has become more insecure with the highly-rated Usman Khawaja displaying terrific form in the dramatic ODI series win in India recently.

"If that means me batting at six, I'll comfortably do that. If it's at the top, three or four - it doesn't matter," Finch said.

"Personal results aren't what this side is about. I think that's what has made our improvement as dramatic and quick as it has been. If you go in just solely focused on scoring a hundred or thinking, 'if I bat at five, I'm not going to get a hundred, I don't get enough opportunity', that's not what is best."

Finch and Khawaja are expected to open in the five-match series against Pakistan that starts in Sharjah on Friday, having recently produced stands of zero, three, 76, 83 and 193 in India.

To an extent, Finch addressed his concerns in the series against India, when he scored 93 in the third ODI in Ranchi.

"Some people would have taken a bit more notice (of Australia) over the last couple of weeks," he said.

"I still feel really good with my game ... my rhythm is there. There's probably been some times where you start doubting your technique. For me, it's about going back to what's worked for me in the past.

Updated Date: Mar 21, 2019 16:31:45 IST

Tags : 2019 World Cup, Aaron Finch, Cricket, David Warner, SportsTracker, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 4951 103
6 Pakistan 4872 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all