Aaron Finch, Australia Captain, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: In-form Finch yearns to lead Australia to unprecedented sixth title

A member of Australia's World Cup winning squad in 2015, Finch has played over 100 matches and knows what it takes to win the World Cup, but can he take Australia to an unprecedented six title as a captain?

Gaurav Joshi, Apr 26, 2019 15:29:19 IST

Aaron Finch has been a permanent member at the top of the Australian order since making his ODI debut in 2013. He has always been a consistent performer scoring 13 centuries and 21 half-centuries in 109 matches. But halfway through the India series last month there was even a possibility that Finch face get the axe for the World Cup.

File image of Aaron Finch. AP

The Australian skipper had made just 83 runs at 11.63 across seven matches, he had not passed 50 for nine consecutive matches and he last scored a ton in June 2018. But a 93 in Ranchi against India gave him the belief which kick-started a hot streak. He since made two centuries, three fifties and averaged 76 in the next eight innings to seal his place as the opener and the skipper for the World Cup.

Above all, it is Finch's leadership skills during a turbulent period in Australian cricket that need to commended. He has been willing to make the brave calls by demoting Glenn Maxwell to No.7 and not let his form with the bat affect the way he has skippered the team.

From a batting perspective Finch is still vulnerable against the incoming ball, but an average touching 40 and a strike-rate close to 90, he is one of the premier openers in ODI cricket. A member of Australia's World Cup winning squad in 2015, Finch has played over 100 matches and knows what it takes to win the World Cup, but can he take Australia to an unprecedented six title as a captain? Having skipped the IPL, the Australian captain will be fresh and ready to carry on his recent purple patch with the bat.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2019 15:29:19 IST

