After Pakistan booked their place in the final of the ongoing T20 World Cup, legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said that he is eagerly waiting for India to defeat England in the second semi-final on Wednesday at the Adelaide Oval so that Pakistan can take on the Men in Blue in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 on November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

After Pakistan’s clinical victory against New Zealand, Akhtar shared a video on Twitter, stating that he wishes to see the two arch-rivals locking horns for the elusive title.

“Hindustan, hum Melbourne pahunch chuke hain aur aapka wait kar rahe hain (Hey India, we have arrived in Melbourne and are waiting for you). I wish you all the best for thrashing England in the semi-finals and progressing to the finals in Melbourne. We defeated England at this very venue back in 1992,” said Akhtar.

“I wish for a India vs Pakistan final. There should be another game between these two sides in the tournament and in fact, the whole world wants that,” he concluded.

Dear India, good luck for tomorrow. We’ll be waiting for you in Melbourne for a great game of cricket. pic.twitter.com/SdBLVYD6vm — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 9, 2022

Notably, India and Pakistan opened their T20 World Cup campaign against each other and it was Rohit Sharma’s side that rode on Virat Kohli’s brilliant innings to emerge the winner in a thrilling clash.

Talking about Pakistan vs New Zealand semis clash, the Men in Green first restricted the Black Caps to 152 for four on a slow SCG track and then chased down the target with consummate ease, riding on skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s attacking fifties to book their place in the final after 13 years.