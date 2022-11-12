Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan came up with a stern response to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s sarcastic tweet after India’s disappointing exit from the ICC T20 World Cup. Team India’s dream of lifting their second T20 World Cup title came to an end after the side slumped to a thumping 10-wicket defeat against England in the second semi-final. With India’s exit, cricket enthusiasts who were waiting for an India-Pakistan battle in the final, were left disheartened.

However, some Pakistan fans also slammed the Rohit Sharma-led unit for failing on the occasion despite being one of the tournament favourites. In this context, Prime Minister Sharif also joined them in rubbing salts into the wound with a tricky tweet.



Referring to Pakistan’s 10-wicket triumph over India in the 2021 T20 World Cup Group stage, Sharif wrote, “So, this Sunday, it’s 152/0 vs 170/0.” The remark unquestionably did not go down well with Indian fans. They brutally criticised the Pakistan PM for making this kind of statement despite being such a respectable figure.

Now, Pathan has taken a step forward and replied to Sharif’s post.

Aap mein or hum mein fark yehi hai. Hum apni khushi se khush or aap dusre ke taklif se. Is liye khud ke mulk ko behtar karne pe dhyan nahi hai. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 12, 2022



The ex-India player stated, “Aap mein or hum mein fark yehi hai. Hum apni khushi se khush or aap dusre ke taklif se. Is liye khud ke mulk ko behtar karne pe dhyan nahi hai. (This is the difference between you and us. We are happy with our happiness and you, with others’ pain. That is why you can’t focus on the development of your own country).”

In the comment section, a lot of Indian supporters took a stand by Pathan and appreciated his words.

Pakistan and England will square off for the T20 World Cup Final on Saturday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. However, according to weather experts, the title bout can be affected by rain. The highly anticipated game is now potentially in danger due to the La Nina weather phenomenon. The top clash can be shifted to the reserve day on Monday since the Bureau of Meteorology forecasts a 95% chance of rain in the Victorian Capital on Sunday evening.