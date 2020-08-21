Aakash Chopra wants BCCI to allow MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina to play in foreign T20 leagues

After their retirement from international cricket recently, both MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina will be seen playing together for Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, starting next month.

Cricket commentator and former Indian batsman Aakash Chopra has recently that the BCCI should allow both Dhoni and Raina to take part in foreign leagues.

In a YouTube video, Chopra said that both cricketers should be allowed to participate in foreign league because once players have retired and are not presenting themselves for selection to the Indian team, there should not be any harm in letting them go.

The BCCI does not allow Indian players, who are active in the international or domestic circuit, to take part in foreign cricket leagues. A player needs to get a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the board if they wish to be associated with any other tournament like the Australian Big Bash League (BBL) or the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

He then listed the reasons why BCCI does not allow players to go overseas. One of the reasons was related to the workload management, and also the fact that BCCI did not want to let go of its marquee players.

According to Chopra, the chance of contracted players sustaining any injury could also be a reason behind the rule.