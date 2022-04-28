'A warrior who was born to lead': Twitter lauds Ben Stokes' appointment as England men's Test team captain

The England & Wales Cricket Board has appointed Ben Stokes as the new captain of the England Men’s Test team. Taking over from Joe Root who stepped down from the captaincy role, Stokes becomes the 81st captain of the England Men’s Test team.

On Tuesday evening, The ECB Interim Chair and Chief Executive Officer approved the appointment following the recommendation by Rob Key, who is the new Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket. Key reckoned Stokes has got all the qualities and the mentality for leading the team from the front.

After the appointment, the English all-rounder has thanked the ECB for giving him the honour. He has also expressed his respect for Root and thanked him for his immense contribution to the England Cricket.

Ben Stokes’ appointment as the new captain has created a lot of excitement on Twitter. Former England captain Michael Vaughan has sent his wishes for the “best job in the sports world.” He wrote, “Good luck with the best job in the world sport, Ben Stokes. I think you are going to make a fine Test skipper.”

International Cricket Council (ICC) has shared a postcard of Ben Stokes in whites and wrote “ It’s official. England’s men have a new Test captain. Congratulations on the appointment.”

Former Zimbabwe cricket Andy Flower has also penned a heartwarming note for Ben Stokes on Twitter. “ Good luck, Ben Stokes. What an honour and privilege, I’m sure you’ll be successful,” he wrote.

Good luck to the next England men’s captain Ben Stokes. What a journey and no greater honour. Ged would be proud. Time to get to work @englandcricket #stokes — Isa Guha (@isaguha) April 28, 2022

Ben Stokes is a talismanic cricketer bringing natural leadership even without the armband. The captaincy formalises it and brings his tactical mind to the fore on-field. Don’t expect Eng’s batting fortunes to change overnight but his appointment feels positive. — Alison Mitchell (@AlisonMitchell) April 28, 2022

Fans too made a bee-line to share their excitement on the social media platform.

- Bounced back from the Brathwaite over to be MOTM in 2019 WC Final

- The Miracle of Headingley

- Bravely spoken up about his mental health

- Regularly bowls long spells for his team

- Quit the IPL to play Test cricket Ben Stokes is a warrior and was born to lead pic.twitter.com/sDKn8oAb01 — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) April 28, 2022

Stokes was previously named the interim skipper for a single Test against West Indies in 2020 when Root was on paternity leave. However, England could not win the match.

After making his Test debut in December 2013, the all-rounder has so far represented England in 79 Tests. He has recorded 5061 runs and scalped 174 wickets during his nine-year-long Test career. He's averaged 35.89 with the bat and 32.12 with the ball.