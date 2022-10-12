A sneak peek into Team India's day out at Rottnest Island ahead of T20 World Cup

The Indian team led by Rohit Sharma is gearing up to feature in the upcoming T20 World Cup slated to begin on 16th October. The Men in Blue will be in action on 23rd October against arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne. But before they take the field, the Indian players were seen exploring Rottnest Island in Perth, Western Australia.

The photos and videos from the team’s day out has gone viral on social media.

Coming up soon on https://t.co/OCK6Wj6LYv!#TeamIndia‘s fun day out at the Rottnest Island 🌞🏖️ 📸- Tourism Australia pic.twitter.com/iLeybWb0rQ — BCCI (@BCCI) October 12, 2022

Fun, Adventure & Rejuvenation ⛵️😇#TeamIndia’s day out at the Rottnest Island had it all! 🙌 – by @RajalArora Full Video 🎥🔽 https://t.co/5hPNcPTAV4 pic.twitter.com/iWzImLpUW4 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 12, 2022

India had a disappointing run in the last year’s T20 World Cup where they failed to reach semi-finals. In fact, the Virat Kohli-led side also lost to Pakistan. This was the first instance when Pakistan had defeated India in a World Cup fixture.

The Indian team hasn’t won a T20 World Cup since the inaugural edition, where they were crowned champions back in 2007 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. Apart from the 2007 edition, the Men in Blue ended as runners-up in 2014 as they lost the title clash to Sri Lanka.

Hosts Australia will begin the campaign as defending champions. The Aussies were crowned champions after they defeated New Zealand in the final of the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.