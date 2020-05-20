First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

'A reflection on him, not me': Steve Waugh responds to Shane Warne's 'most selfish cricketer' remark

Steve Waugh said that there was no feud with Shane Warne as he never "bought into" provocative jibes like "most selfish cricketer" thrown at him by the spin legend.

Press Trust of India, May 20, 2020 19:21:23 IST

Steve Waugh said that there was no feud with Shane Warne as he never "bought into" provocative jibes like "most selfish cricketer" thrown at him by the spin legend.

Reacting to a statistic that Waugh held the dubious record of being involved in most run-outs, Warne had tweeted: ""Wow! So S Waugh was involved in the most ever run outs in test cricket (104) & ran his partner out 73 times - is that correct? Mmmmmmmmm."

"For the record AGAIN & I've said this 1000 times - I do not hate S Waugh at all. FYI - I picked him in my all time best Australian team recently. Steve was easily the most selfish cricketer that I ever played with and this stat," he said in another tweet.

When asked about Warne targeting him again, Waugh played down the incident.

"People keep saying it's a feud. But to me, a feud's between two people. I've never bought into it, so it's just one person," the World Cup winning-skipper was quoted as saying by the Sydney Morning Herald.

"His comments are a reflection of himself, nothing to do with me. That’s all I’d say," Waugh added.

It is well documented that Warne and Waugh have never been best of friends. Earlier, the spin king said that he had lost a bit of respect for Waugh as he dropped him during the 1999 Test series in the West Indies with Australian trailing 1-2.

"I lost a bit of respect for him after that. I believe he should have backed me - as I always believe the art of captaincy is to support your players and back them every time," Warne wrote in his autobiography.

"This gains the respect from the players and makes them play for you. He didn't, it's history, but I never found it easy with him after that.

Updated Date: May 20, 2020 19:21:23 IST

Tags : Cricket, Run Out, Shane Warne, Steve Waugh, West Indies, West Indies Vs Australia 1999


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all