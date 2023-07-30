Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Sunday congratulated England pacer Stuart Broad for the completion of a successful career as the 37-year-old announced retirement from Test cricket.

Singh had famously smashed Broad for six sixes in an over in a 2007 T20 World Cup match in Durban, South Africa. The 2007 game was a high-voltage affair and a heated exchange with Andrew Flintoff just before the over cost the young Broad dearly. An enraged Yuvraj unleashed his hitting power and class to send the ball out of the park six times on the trot.

Read | Tributes pour in for Stuart Broad after England pacer announces retirement

“Take a bow @StuartBroad8. Congratulations on an incredible Test career. One of the finest and most feared red ball bowlers, and a real legend! Your journey and determination have been super inspiring. Good luck for the next leg Broady!” Yuvraj tweeted congratulating Broad.

Take a bow @StuartBroad8 🙇🏻‍♂️ Congratulations on an incredible Test career 🏏👏 one of the finest and most feared red ball bowlers, and a real legend! Your journey and determination have been super inspiring. Good luck for the next leg Broady! 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/d5GRlAVFa3 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 30, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial)

Broad on Saturday announced that the ongoing fifth Ashes Test would be his last, bringing to end a career spanning 167 matches with 602 wickets — the fifth most in Tests and the second highest for a pacer after England teammate James Anderson.

“Tomorrow or Monday will be my last game of cricket,” Broad told Sky Sports.

“It’s been a wonderful ride, a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge as much as I have.”

“I’m loving cricket as much as I have. It’s been a wonderful series to be part of and I’ve always wanted to finish at the top. This series just feels like it’s been one of the most enjoyable and entertaining that I’ve been part of.”

When he walked into bat for one last time on Sunday, he was given a guard of honour.

Meanwhile, England were soon bundled off, leaving a target of 384 for Australia to win both the match and the series.