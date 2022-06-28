'A privilege': English photographer after Virat Kohli uses 3 of his photos on own social media handle

Virat Kohli might be struggling on the field, but his social media presence continues to generate a lot of buzz. The former India captain is always in touch with his fans and keeps giving them a sneak peek into what’s happening around him. The Indian Test team is currently in England for the one-off match against the hosts and before the 5th Test, the side was involved in a warm-up clash with Leicestershire.

After the match, Kohli posted three photographs from India's warm-up match against Leicestershire and expressed his gratitude to the county and the support he received during the four-day game. Two of them were images from the match, while the third one was from a training session. "Thank you Leicester, Birmingham awaits," Kohli wrote while sharing the photos.

Incidentally, all the three photos were snapped by the same individual. On Monday, John Mallett, the photographer who took those pictures, shared Kohli’s post and thanked him and Team India for all their support. He also called Kohli 'one of the greatest players of the world.

"Hugely humbled that one of the world's greatest players chose to use some of my images from the game with @leicsccc on his personal media accounts. A privilege to have been able to capture these shots. Thanks to VK & everyone @BCCI for your support," Mallett wrote on Twitter.

Hugely humbled that one of the worlds greatest players chose to use some of my images from the game with @leicsccc on his personal media accounts. A privilege to have been able to capture these shots. Thanks to VK & every one @BCCI for your support https://t.co/MvBlztrECS — John Mallett 📸 (@John_M100) June 26, 2022

Kohli looked one of the most fluent batters for India in the warm-up match. All the squad members tested themselves before the Test match at Edgbaston in Birmingham starts on July 1. Kohli scored 33 in the first innings and then followed it up with a brisk 67 in the second innings.

The Birmingham Test will be the fifth Test of the series that had to be cut short owing to a COVID-19 outbreak in the camp. Kohli led the Indian side that had taken a 2-1 lead in the series last year.