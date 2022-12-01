A total of 991 players have registered for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction, an official press release from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stated on Thursday (1 December). The IPL 2023 auction is slated to be held in Kochi on 23 December.

The release states that registration for the upcoming player auction closed on Wednesday (30 November).

“The IPL Player Registration closed on 30th Nov 2022. A total of 991 players (714 Indian and 277 overseas players) have signed up to be part of the TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction set to take place on 23rd December 2022 in Kochi,” the press release stated.

“The players’ list includes 185 capped, 786 uncapped and 20 players from Associate Nations,” it added.

The registered players’ list includes a total of 604 uncapped Indian players, 19 capped Indian players, 166 capped international players and 20 players from associate nations.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the categories and the number of players:

—Capped Indian (19 players)

— Capped International (166 players)

— Associate (20 players)

—Uncapped Indians who were a part of previous IPL seasons (91 players)

—Uncapped International who were a part of previous IPL seasons (3 players)

—Uncapped Indians (604 players)

— Uncapped Internationals (88 players)

“If every franchise were to have a maximum of 25 players in their squad, 87 players are available to be bought in the auction (of which up to 30 players can be overseas players),” the release adds.

