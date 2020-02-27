Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Bengal coach Arun Lal, captain Abhimanyu Easwaran praise BCCI's decision to use DRS in semi-finals
The DRS would be in use for the first time in India's domestic circuit in the two Ranji semi-finals beginning Saturday, but only with limited options as there will be no HawkEye, Snickometer or UltraEdge
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW Vs BANW Australia Women beat Bangladesh Women by 86 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 INDW Vs NZW India Women beat New Zealand Women by 3 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 WIW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat West Indies Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW Vs THAW England Women beat Thailand Women by 98 runs
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 KWT Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Kuwait by 102 runs
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 QAT Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Qatar by 28 runs
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs AUS Australia beat South Africa by 97 runs
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SL Vs WI Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 161 runs
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 29th, 2020, 04:00 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Feb 29th, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2020 BAN vs ZIM - Mar 1st, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 SAW vs THAW - Feb 28th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW vs PAKW - Feb 28th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 NZW vs BANW - Feb 29th, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
In aftermath of Delhi riots, overworked doctors, kindness of strangers at Al-Hind hospital set example for city admin
-
Centre transfers Justice S Muralidhar to Punjab and Haryana HC based on SC's 12 Feb direction; order comes on day he pulled up Delhi Police
-
Shaheen Bagh has shattered myth of oppressed Muslim woman who needs saving: Vasanth Kannabiran
-
Berlinale 2020: Pixar's Onward has a strong emotional premise but relies too heavily on slapstick humour
-
For leaders like Kapil Mishra, ideology is the fig leaf behind which the real business of politics is conducted
-
Strike force and wrestling basics on her side, Ritu Phogat aims for first-round knockout in her second MMA bout
-
Saudi Arabia halts entry to Mecca over fears of coronavirus outbreak; move comes just months ahead of annual hajj
-
In desert regions of Pakistan's Umerkot, a women-led initiative to grow jujube berries yields a sweet harvest
-
With revenues falling, taxman rakes up three-year-old demonetisation cases; about 15,000 jewellers sent tax demands
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Bengal coach Arun Lal and captain Abhimanyu Easwaran on Thursday gave a thumbs up to the BCCI's move to use the Decision Review System (DRS) for the first time in the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy.
Representational image.
The DRS would be in use for the first time in India's domestic circuit in the two Ranji semi-finals beginning Saturday, but only with limited options as there will be no HawkEye, Snickometer or UltraEdge.
But the four semi-finalists — Bengal, Karnataka, Saurashtra and Gujarat — will be benefitted by the usage of virtual pitch map (for lbw decisions) and slow-motion cameras, with each team getting four reviews per innings.
"I don't have much experience with DRS. It's of limited usage and hopefully, it might remove some of the major howlers," Lal told reporters ahead of their match last-four against Karnataka.
Bengal skipper Easwaran said: "It's a new thing, but I think guys have seen enough cricket on television, so we know a bit of how it works."
"I think it's a very good thing to have DRS in domestic cricket as well, especially in knockout games, semi-finals and final, even though there's not that much technology," he said.
"The umpires can make errors at times. A human can make an error, but to rectify it, you have the technology and that will probably change the game for a team and that can probably be a deciding thing at a crucial point of the game."
Senior member of the side and former captain Manoj Tiwary said they would discuss it in the team meeting with video analyst and would see how best DRS could be used.
"We will talk about it with the video analyst, umpires and referee in the pre-match meeting. I will try to give my inputs from the slip cordon but I think it's the bowler and the wicketkeeper who would be the best judge to take the call," Tiwary said.
The rampaging Bengal, who will have the home advantage of playing at Eden Gardens, will be up against a star-studded Karnataka, who will have the services of India opener KL Rahul and middle-order batsman Manish Pandey.
Lal said they are not thinking too much about Rahul and was just focusing on their preparation.
"He's (Rahul) just another cricketer. We are not thinking much about him. We play cricket on the ground not on paper. We will see it on the ground," Lal said.
Bengal were severely affected by bad weather in their matches at Eden Gardens but their campaign got a turnaround with their massive innings and 303-run win over Hyderabad in a match played at Kalyani, about 70kms from here.
Old warhorse Tiwary with a maiden unbeaten triple hundred was the architect of the win and since then Bengal were on a roll winning away matches in Rajasthan and Punjab, before overcoming Odisha in the quarter-final by virtue of the first-innings lead.
"We have been playing fantastic cricket. Because of the weather, we had to win every game and we came through virtually playing three knockout-like games. We won from impossible, miraculous situation so the momentum is with the boys," Lal said.
Bengal won two Ranji titles both in the distant past — first in the pre-independence era of 1938-39 and the last being in 1989-90 when Sourav Ganguly had made his first-class debut with Lal being a member of the winning XI.
Two matches away from a third title, Lal said they have it in them to go all the way.
"I don't have a magic wand. If you play well, you will win Ranji and the fact of the matter is they are playing terrific cricket. The good feeling is there. So many match-winners in the team. We are ready. It's a privilege to be here. I'm looking forward to this contest," he concluded.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 27, 2020 21:10:46 IST
Also See
Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Limited use of DRS from semi-finals, not quarters, says BCCI's general manager of cricket Saba Karim
Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Pacer Ishan Porel returns to Bengal squad for quarter-final clash against Odisha
Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Bengal announce unchanged squad for semi-final clash against Karnataka