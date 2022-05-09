6, 6, 6, 4: How Dinesh Karthik finished the innings in style for RCB

One of the biggest stories this year has been the resurgence of Dinesh Karthik – the finisher. Royal Challengers Bangalore snapped him up at the auctions and his form this year has not allowed the side to feel the absence of AB de Villiers. Such has been his form, that he has single-handedly changed the games for RCB coming in the back end of the innings.

It was on display once again against the Sunrisers Hyderabad as his cameo of 30 runs off 8 balls powered RCB to 192 for 3 at the end of 20 overs. He was in full flight in the final over of the game and got after Fazalhaq Farooqi.

He got on strike on the third ball and went on to smash three successive sixes on the 3rd, 4th, and 5th delivery and ended the innings with a cracking four. This is how the over panned out:

19.3 - Fazalhaq Farooqi bowled a length ball that was angling across Karthik, he shuffled just a touch and slapped a pull towards deep mid-wicket where the ball burst through Rahul Tripathi’s hands and landed on the cushions.

19.4 – This ball was a full ball outside the off stump, Karthik stayed put deep in his crease and smashed it over long-on to gather another six.

19.5 - Fazalhaq Farooqi bowled another length ball that was angling across and this time Karthik got a far-better connection and sent the ball flying over deep mid-wicket to collect three sixes on the bounce.

19.6 – With pressure on young Fazalhaq Farooqi, he bowled a full ball outside off stump and Karthik was waiting for it as he smashed the ball past him onto the left of long-on. This time it was only a four, but Karthik had propelled the score to 192, a total that proved to be enough for SunRisers Hyderabad.

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the match by 67 runs.