4,6,6,2,W,W: Reliving Marcus Stoinis' eventful last over in KKR vs LSG IPL 2022 clash

Kolkata Knight Riders needed to chase 210 runs in the match against Lucknow Super Giants to stay afloat in the Indian Premier League. Despite the high-flying partnership between Nitish Rana and Shreyas Iyer, frequent loss of wickets in the middle overs saw them needing 55 runs off 3 overs.

Rinku Singh, with his bravado and hitting abilities, kept his side in the hunt. He got great support from Sunil Narine who brought the Kolkata-based franchise back into the contest with a 7-ball 21.

However, there was more pulsating action that was yet to come. Singh was on strike while Marcus Stoinis ran in with the ball. KKR needed 21 runs to win in the final over and the odds were stacked against them. Not for Singh though, as he was in the zone and gave a proper account of his temperament and mettle.

This is how the final over panned out:

19.1

The first ball was a wide full ball and Rinku creamed a powerful drive through covers to collect four runs and bring the equation down to 17 runs off 5 balls.

19.2

The next ball was a back of a length ball as Stoinis tried to outfox Singh. Not today, said the batter as he clobbered the ball over deep mid-wicket for a six that brought KKR back in the contest.

19.3

Stoinis lost his composure as he dished out a length ball in the slot and Rinku smoked it over long off. This was a schoolboy error from Stoinis and he paid the price for this.

19.4

This ball was full on the fifth stump as Rinku heaved it towards square leg and with his pace, he completed an easy two to bring down the equation to 3 runs off 2 balls.

19.5

Rinku Singh fell to perhaps the catch of the tournament by Evin Lewis. The ball was full and outside off, Singh tried to scythe it, but miscued it towards point where Evin Lewis ran in for 30 yards, stuck out his left hand and held on to an absolute screamer of a catch.

19.6

Stoinis nailed his yorker and castled Umesh Yadav to ensure a playoffs qualification for Lucknow. KKR have been eliminated from the tournament.