On 25 June 1983, India created history by winning their first ever World Cup title, defeating West Indies by 43 runs. The India-West Indies World cup match was played at the Lord's Cricket Ground in England.

Thursday marked the 37th anniversary of India bagging the coveted Cricket World Cup trophy for the first time. The then Indian captain Kapil Dev took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of lifting the shining cup.

"37 years to a day that will never be forgotten," Kapil Dev captioned the picture.

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal, who was part of the team in the 1983 World cup, tweeted a picture and wrote, "Class of 83 . 37 years and still counting !! 25th june 1983."

Former cricketer and the current coach of the Indian Cricket Team Ravi Shastri said that with the win in 1983, India changed the face of cricket for all.

Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh thanked Kapil Dev and the entire India Cricket squad of 1983 for inspiring the other cricketers of the country.

37 years back..Thank you @therealkapildev and whole team for inspiring us 🙏 #WorldCup1983 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/a4T4zeBuh6 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 25, 2020

Former Indian batsman Mohammad Kaif also praised Kapil Dev and shared the iconic image of the then skipper holding the World Cup Trophy.

"This win inspired the next generation to achieve the impossible & dream BIG," Kaif wrote.

June 25, 1983: The iconic image of Kapil Dev holding the World Cup Trophy at Lord’s is a watershed moment in Indian cricket history. It changed cricket in India. This win inspired the next generation to achieve the impossible & dream BIG pic.twitter.com/hoyEobpuwL — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 25, 2020

Cricketer Suresh Raina also shared a few pictures from the 1983 Wold Cup finals and wrote, "One of the most important events in the History of Indian Cricket. This win inspired India's future generations to dream big! 37 years to this glory of #WorldCup1983 @therealkapildev."

One of the most important events in the History of Indian Cricket This win inspired India's future generations to dream big!

37 years to this glory of #WorldCup1983 @therealkapildev pic.twitter.com/ZkQcej6wUD — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 25, 2020

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh also shared his thoughts on India's iconic win.

A moment of national pride, our seniors lifted the 1983 Cricket World Cup on this day 🇮🇳 🏆 Congratulations to every member of the 1983 team 👏🏻👏🏻 You set the benchmark for us to achieve the same in 2011! Looking forward to India becoming a world champion in all sports 👍🏻👊🏻 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 25, 2020

The Board of Cricket Council in India posted a picture of Kapil Dev receiving the maiden World Cup trophy for India.

"#OnThisDay in 1983, Lord's - History created! #TeamIndia led by @therealkapildev won the World Cup after beating the mighty West Indies," BCCI wrote.

The International Cricket Council posted the image of the moment Kapil Dev received the World Cup trophy and wrote, "#OnThisDay in 1983, India won their maiden Men's @cricketworldcuptitle. Kapil Dev and his side stunned defending champions West Indies, beating them by 43 runs in a memorable final at Lord's."

#OnThisDay in 1983, India won their maiden Men's @cricketworldcup title 🏆 Kapil Dev and his side stunned defending champions West Indies, beating them by 43 runs in a memorable final at Lord's 🙌 pic.twitter.com/DVchvVLH5P — ICC (@ICC) June 25, 2020

The two-time world cup champions West Indies bowled out the Indian team for 183 during the 1983 World Cup finals. Despite India's low score, it seemed that West Indies will be taking home the trophy for the third time.

In the final, India lost the toss and were asked to bat by Clive Lloyd. Krishnamachari Srikkanth was the top scorer for the team with 38 runs.

In their run chase, West Indies batsman Gordon Greenridge was the first to return to pavilion after scoring just one run in the match. His wicket was taken by fast bowler Balwinder Sandhu.

Desmond Haynes and Vivian Richards fell to Madan Lal in quick succession, and India managed to bounce back.

The first five wickets of West Indies were down with the team total score standing at 66. India's performance kept on bracing and the team was able to bowl out the opponents. Finally, West Indies were bundled out for 140.

The match saw Madan Lal and Mohinder Amarnath take three wickets apiece.

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2020 15:03:39 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.