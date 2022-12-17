With more power comes more responsibilities, and with more fame, comes more trolls. Cricket in India is synonymous with any religion and fans follow the cricketers – not only Indian but from other nations as well – throughout their ups and down.

While the players are appreciated when they perform well, they are also required to face a public trial when their performance dips.

Ever since the advent and increasing popularity of Twitter and Instagram, the cricketers have faced the heat of it right and left and till the time it is for healthy laughter, it may be considered in good faith.

The memes gain more traction when the cricketers – current or former – themselves join the banter and send out witty remarks on social media. The Twitter war between Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan has been an exciting show for fans.

We take a look at some of the funniest cricket memes and trolls throughout 2022.

Someone who got out to me is a batting coach !!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/Xnopz9341I — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 16, 2022

The Indian team had a mixed 2022 as they failed to qualify for the finals of the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup.

Me as an indian cricket fan right now: #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/B0dt0Y65La — Nomish Mehta (@nkmehta_says) November 10, 2022

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan was trolled for appealing after every delivery.

Mohammad Rizwan to umpire after every delivery pic.twitter.com/MMamyayifs — Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 28, 2022

In one of the most recent instances, Sydney Thunders were bowled out for 15 runs in their Big Bash League clash against Adelaide Strikers. Twitterati shared RCB memes as they have been dismissed for low totals multiple times.

RCB won by 34 runs pic.twitter.com/CgO2iSYkkP — Mithie (@_ahania) December 16, 2022

KL Rahul was also brutally trolled after he was able to score well against associate nations but failed to perform against stronger teams at the T20 World Cup.

Arguably, the biggest meme battle was fought during the Bean Derby wherein Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan at the T20 World Cup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sagar (@sagarcasm)

The fans also shared Virat Kohli memes after Sourav Ganguly was not re-elected as the BCCI President and Chetan Sharma-led selection committee was sacked by the BCCI.

Sourav Ganguly gone ✅

Chetan Sharma sacked ✅

Kohli back in form ✅

Meanwhile kohli fans 🤣 pic.twitter.com/m6uwajWeBG — Aman (@_aman15_) November 18, 2022

Pakistan team was also trolled after their poor fielding against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ka_32 (@gulbarga_ka_32)

Jimmy Neesham also took to Twitter to make a pun as an ESPN Cricinfo birthday post showed Suryakumar Yadav ahead of him in terms of strike rate.

Why’d you have to ruin a great tweet @surya_14kumar ??? https://t.co/BaesPqJrDa — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) September 17, 2022

One of the serious debates that was witnessed during 2022 was when Deepti Sharma ran Charlie Dean out at the non-striker’s end during India’s tour to England. While the English cricketers and experts found it against the spirit of cricket, Virender Sehwag in his swashbuckling manner, trolled England quite brutally.

Funny to see so many English guys being poor losers. #Runout . pic.twitter.com/OJOibK6iBZ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 24, 2022



England was also brutally trolled subsequently after they lost to Ireland during the T20 World Cup.

Why is DLS not adhering to the spirit of cricket — Uddish bagri (@UddishBagri) October 26, 2022

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was also trolled for his slow innings in the T20 World Cup semifinal against Pakistan.

Nothing is cooler and more attractive than a big comeback and today he is Kane Williamson….He just nailed it at big stage…what a comeback- 46 off 42 balls🔥😍 #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/sW8j0XfTWw — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) November 9, 2022

Fans trolled Babar Azam as well after his form dipped during the Asia Cup 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HITeos (@hiteos_memes)

