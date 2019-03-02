The Indians, under the leadership of Virat Kohli, are expected to lift the ICC World Cup this July. The other team in the reckoning, purely on strength of performance, is England. I wouldn’t however be surprised if one among the Windies, New Zealand or Australia ends up as champion. Or for that matter, benefiting from India’s largesse — a walkover — Pakistan picks up the coveted cup.

The Indian team that received an unpleasant surprise last week, when it lost two T20 internationals to the supposedly beleaguered Australians in our own backyard, seems to be taking the World Cup win for granted. Or is there method to their madness? Its selectors and team management still look to be in the experimental mode, with only five one-day internationals to be played against the itinerant Australians before the blue-riband event gets underway. A team expecting to win, with only three months to go, should normally have finalised its playing eleven by now.

The Team India skipper, Virat Kohli, who looked visibly upset after the twin T20 losses to Australia recently, said in an interview that the selectors and the team management were trying to give everyone some game time to see how they were reacting to pressure. Blaming the dew for India’s shock defeat, Kohli said that they would keep experimenting with the playing eleven in the ensuing ODI series before finalising the team for the World Cup.

The question that popped up in my mind — and probably in the minds of quite a few Indian fans — after that interview was: Are there players in this Indian lineup who still can’t cope with pressure? If so, how do they make it to one of the best ODI sides in the world when the selectors promptly drop players who fail the yo-yo test?

In my opinion, as of today, only half the Indian side selects itself even as the World Cup draws dreadfully near. What is more worrisome for the Indians is that there is an entire Indian Premier League (IPL) season to be played before the World Cup matches get underway. The long, hectic and tiring event could cause injuries, loss of form and bad habits. Therefore, there is every chance that the team that will finally play in the World Cup could be distinctly different from the one that plays Australia in the ODI series.

That, my friends, could be the reason why Team India isn’t in a hurry to finalise its World Cup squad!

A cynical friend of mine once remarked: “IPL has this miraculous ability to get players who are injured and fatigued, fighting fit in a few days’ time.” One therefore wonders if Hardik Pandya will play the T20 league and then be fit enough for the World Cup, where his services will be badly needed. One also doesn’t know how many of our other star players will, with that pay-cheque in mind, over-exert themselves and therefore be unavailable for the World Cup?

My team for the World Cup will look something like this: Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma to open, with Kohli at number three, though I would like him to bat a slot lower. Next in will be Ambati Rayudu or Ajinkya Rahane, followed by MS Dhoni. Numbers six and seven in the batting order will be from amongst Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya and Vijay Shankar. Bhuvneshwar Kumar shall be at eight, followed by either Kuldeep Yadav or Ravindra Jadeja. Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah will then make up the tail. The question is: How many of those named will be fit, and in form, by the time the IPL ends and the World Cup matches commence?

The other contender for the title of world champions, England has painstakingly, and methodically, built an ODI team over the last couple of years. Led by Eoin Morgan, the Englishmen have hardly lost anything since the Champions Trophy tournament they hosted in 2017. Beating Australia and New Zealand in their backyards, the team won a series each against the Australians and the Indians at home last season and then travelled to Sri Lanka to notch up another series win. Helped along by some good batting from Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, skipper Morgan himself and Jos Buttler, the England squad is at present fighting it out — tooth for tooth — against a resurgent Windies side in the Caribbeans.

New Zealand too has a decent ODI squad. Led by the redoubtable Kane Williamson, players like Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham, and Grandhomme besides Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson make the Kiwis the side to beat in the World Cup. Elsewhere, in the Caribbean Isles, Chris Gayle and company are showing the world why they were the most feared ODI side in the 1980s and 90s. Administrative problems and a lack of direction had driven Windies cricket to the brink in the new millennium but things seem to be looking up now. The emergence of young players like Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer along with pacers like Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas and Shannon Gabriel bodes well for Windies cricket, and a with a bit of luck, the Jason Holder led team may spring a few surprises in England.

If Steve Smith and David Warner make it back in time, the Australians, who are already on the upward curve in ODIs, may cause a few upsets too. “Disregard the Aussies at your own peril,” Shane Warne had said a couple of months ago. In three months time, the Australians may just be good enough to have a shot at winning the trophy a record sixth time. The Pakistanis, on the other hand, showed what they could do in the Champions Trophy of 2017. They have some brilliant ODI players in their ranks and are undoubtedly the ‘dark horses’ of World Cup 2019.

All said and done, it’s going to be a tough World Cup in England this year. Team India will therefore do well to keep tag of the other nine teams’ preparations in the run up to the big event. A technical and tactical analysis of all teams in matches played over the last couple of years will help. More importantly, if all IPL teams decide not to overload the 20-odd players short-listed for the World Cup, in national interest, it might be just the edge India needs to win the World Cup a third time. But will they?

The author is a caricaturist and writer. As a former fast bowler, coach and sports administrator, he has seen it all. He now prefers back-seat driving.