1983 World Cup win quiz: How well do you remember India's tryst with cricketing glory?

Pulling off an upset of enormous proportions, India triumphed to rewrite sporting history in the 1983 World Cup, and on the occasion of its 37th anniversary, we prepared a short yet fun quiz, taking you back to that time.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 25, 2020 11:26:42 IST

The 1983 World Cup is considered a watershed moment by many who believe it propelled cricket to the status of a mass sport. India emerging victorious is a story fitting of a fable that has a touch of mythical allure to it.

Those who witnessed the magic of that tournament still swear by it.

India had managed a solitary win that too against East Africa, a cobbled up team of four associate African nations, across two previous editions of the World Cups and India was never really a contender going into the 1983 competition. However, against all odds, the Kapil Dev-led India sailed to the final, where David met its Goliath, the two-time champions, West Indies for the title clash.

Pulling off an upset of enormous proportions, India triumphed to rewrite sporting history, and on the occasion of its 37th anniversary, we prepared a short yet fun quiz, taking you back to that time.

Give it a go!

