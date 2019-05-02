First Cricket
'1975-born' Shahid Afridi runs himself out trying to clarify his actual age in autobiography 'Game Changer'

It also means that Afridi was not 16 when he smashed the blistering 37-ball 100 during the second ODI of the tri-series tournament against Sri Lanka, an innings which has been celebrated all over the world,

FirstCricket Staff, May 02, 2019 22:19:08 IST

Shahid Afridi has done some outrageous things on the cricket field during his playing days. Three years after he last played for Pakistan in 2016, the former Pakistan all-rounder has created a storm once again. The cricketer who has written and rewritten history in the sport has been caught off guard while writing his own book and has ended up revealing his actual age. Or maybe not?

As per a ESPNcricinfo report, Afridi has revealed his age in autobiography Game Changer.

Shahid Afridi seems to have an eye towards a career in politics. Reuters

As per his autobiography, Shahid Afridi is 44 years old currently. Reuters

The website reported that Afridi, in one of the chapters of the book where he writes about getting call-up from selectors for the first time, has mentioned 1975 as his birth year. It is to be noted that in ICC's record, Afridi was born in 1980. If the age in his autobiography is to be believed, then currently Afridi is 44 years old and not 39, which is his age according to ICC.

It also means that Afridi was not 16 when he smashed the blistering 37-ball 100 during the second ODI of the tri-series tournament against Sri Lanka in 1996, an innings which has been celebrated all over the world, considering the fact that it was played by a 16-year-old.

Afridi has complicated things further ahead in the book by stating that he was 19 years old when he hit 37-ball 100. However, considering what Afridi states earlier in the book that he was born in 1975, that would mean he was neither 16 nor 19, but 21 in 1996.

An official statement is awaited from Afridi after the news broke out on the mystery behind his age or should we say, unlocking of mystery behind his age.

Updated Date: May 02, 2019 22:19:08 IST

