In recent times, there are certainly only a few cricketers who can match the level of talent that wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has. Every time he has been given the opportunity to star in the Indian playing XI this year, he has looked impressive. But Samson hasn’t got enough opportunities due to a variety of reasons. Nowadays, fans of the Kerala batter have been seen sharing numerous posts asking for more chances in his favour. Sanju Samson’s fans even used the FIFA World Cup in Qatar to make their point. During a game, a number of fans appeared in the stadium with a giant poster showing their support for the Rajasthan Royals captain.

Some glimpses of the poster were dropped on social media by a Twitter user. The flex held by the Samson fans in the stands read, “Lots of love from Qatar. We support you, Sanju Samson.”

Sanju Samson’s fans in FIFA World Cup – Craze of Sanju Samson is just amazing. pic.twitter.com/pBGuvMGoNZ — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) November 27, 2022

According to another photograph that surfaced on the internet, a few Dutch supporters also joined hands with the Indian people and posed with a banner. It said, “Regardless of the match, the team or the player, we are with you.”

These instances were previously witnessed in several cricket matches during India’s away series in Ireland, West Indies and Zimbabwe. Additionally, support was shown for the local boy by Kerala Bluster fans during an Indian Super League (ISL) game.

After being axed from the T20 World Cup squad, Samson earned a call-up for the ongoing tour of New Zealand. He did not feature in the T20Is but played in the first ODI.

In the opening game, he played an impressive cameo and notched up an unbeaten knock of 36 runs in 38 deliveries including 4 boundaries to his name. However, he was axed from in the second ODI as the Shikhar Dhawan-led unit demanded a sixth bowler. So, youngster Deepak Hooda replaced him in the starting line-up.

While being asked about the decision, India’s interim captain Dhawan revealed, “In order to accommodate the sixth bowler, Deepak Hooda replaced Sanju Samson. We wanted to give Deepak Chahar a chance in this series and add another option of a swing bowler who may trouble the opposition batters.”

Fans went on to request the inclusion of Samson in India teams after the right-handed batter performed brilliantly in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Rajasthan skipper recorded 458 runs in 17 matches and finished among the top-ten highest run-scorers in the IPL 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.