Zak Crawley shines, James Anderson reaches milestone as England seal series against Pakistan despite drawn third Test

Check out photos from the third England-Pakistan Test in Southampton as the hosts sealed a 1-0 series win.

FirstCricket Staff August 26, 2020 15:49:05 IST
England's home Test summer ended in style as James Anderson became the first pacer to take 600 wickets after he dismissed Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali. The third England-Pakistan Test in Southampton was drawn but hosts sealed the series after having won the first Test in Manchester. AP
England won the toss and elected to bat. Zak Crawley, who was called up to replace Ben Stokes, notched up his maiden Test century and converted into a double ton as his knock of 267 helped England declare at 583-8. AFP
Jos Buttler also played his part with a well-scripted knock of 152. This was just his second Test century, with his first coming against India at Nottingham in 2018. AP
The duo of Crawley and Buttler built a mammoth stand of 359 runs for the fifth wicket. AP
During visitors' reply, their desperation to keep themselves alive was made possible courtesy an unbeaten 141 from captain Azhar Ali. AP
Before breaching the 600-wicket mark in Tests, Anderson claimed his 29th five-wicket haul after seeing off Naseem Shah. Pakistan were dismissed for 273 and were enforced follow-on, trailing by a further 310 runs. AP
Pakistan were 187-4 at end of play on the final day of the series. Babar Azam (in photo) remained unbeaten on 63 with Fawad Alam on the other end. AP
