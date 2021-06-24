Firstcricket

World Test Championship Final: Kane Williamson-led New Zealand end ICC title drought with win over India

Here are the best moments from the WTC final between India and New Zealand in Southampton.

FirstCricket Staff June 24, 2021 16:28:58 IST
Kane Williamson and Co finally ended their ICC trophy drought by bagging the inaugural World Test Championship title, with an eight wicket win over India. AP

Williamson had been part of the two back to back finals in the 2015 and 2019 World Cup, but he took it on him to steer Kiwis to a win by scoring an unbeaten 52 and 49 in the two innings respectively. AP

Veteran batsman Ross Taylor (47*) dug in along with Williamson and the winning runs came from his blade on Day 6, the reserve day. The duo, the top two run scorers for New Zealand in Test cricket, forged an unbeaten 96 run stand to take Kiwis home. AP

Kyle Jamieson was prolific with the ball for New Zealand, with spells of 5/31 and 2/30 in the two innings, wherein he accounted for skipper Virat Kohli on both occasions. He was also adjudged the Player of the Match. AP

The win was a fitting farewell for BJ Watling, a great servant of New Zealand Cricket, who featured in his last international game yesterday. He had dislocated his ring finger on the final day but returned to keep wickets on the final day. The 35-year-old has scored 3790 runs from 75 matches at an average of 37.52 in his Test career. AP

Kohli’s hunt for an elusive ICC title continues. India were on top of the WTC table under him, but New Zealand were way too good on the final day. With the bat, Kohli scored 44 and 13 in the two respective innings. AP

Rishabh Pant got beaten on a number of occasions on the final day, but made a noteworthy second innings contribution of 41 on the final day. His departure was followed by a middle and lower order collapse as India failed to bat through the second session, setting a meagre target of 139 for Black Caps. AP

Mohammed Shami was the pick of the Indian bowlers in the Test, with his spell of 4/76 in the first innings. Shami was assisted by Ishant, who picked up three wickets in the first innings. AP

Ravichandran Ashwin was the only bowler who picked up wickets for India in the second innings. He dismissed the opening pair of Tom Latham and Devon Conway. AP

Updated Date: June 24, 2021 16:30:28 IST

