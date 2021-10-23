West Indies' title defence off to horror start after getting routed by England
Check out some of the key moments from England's six-wicket win over West Indies in Dubai in our photo gallery
also read
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Points table, team, venue, schedule, time, ranking, winning prediction
Check out the updated T20 World Cup 2021 points table, as well as the leading wicket-taker and leading run-scorer.
T20 World Cup Top Moments: Chris Gayle blasts 11 sixes in 47-ball 100 for fastest ton in WT20 history
Coming into it, then freshly retired Brendon McCullum held the record for most sixes in T20Is but by the time Gayle was done, he had taken a sizeable lead over the New Zealander.
T20 World Cup 2021: England to take the knee with West Indies in opener
The teams took part in the anti-racism gesture when the West Indies toured England for a three-Test series in 2020, with limited overs skipper Morgan's side following suit during a one-day international series against Ireland.