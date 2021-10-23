Firstcricket

West Indies' title defence off to horror start after getting routed by England

Check out some of the key moments from England's six-wicket win over West Indies in Dubai in our photo gallery

FirstCricket Staff October 23, 2021 23:14:52 IST
Moeen Ali, who was later adjudged the Player of the Match, celebrates after dismissing Shimron Hetmyer. AP

England and West Indies players take a knee in solidarity against racism before start of play. AP

Shimron Hetmyer and Chris Gayle shared an 18-run stand for the third wicket for the West Indies. AP

Tymal Mills celebrates after getting Nicholas Pooran caught behind for 1. AP

Obed McCoy runs Moeen Ali out for 3. AP

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hossain collects a superb catch off his own bowling to dismiss Liam Livingstone. AP

England skipper Eoin Morgan celebrates with wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler after guiding his side to a six-wicket win over West Indies. AP

