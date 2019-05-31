1/7 West Indies eased to a seven-wicket win with over 36 overs to spare against Pakistan - a result that gave a major boost to their Net Run Rate. Whilst Pakistan suffered their 11th consecutive defeat in ODIs. AP

2/7 Fast bowler Oshane Thomas had a fantastic start to his World Cup journey as he ended with four wickets and was also adjudged the Player of the Match. AP

3/7 Andre Russell began the short-ball attack for West Indies, that found Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail wanting early in the innings. AP

4/7 Captain Jason Holder was taken for runs in his first two overs, only to return for a second spell to claim three wickets. Reuters

5/7 Wahab Riaz came out swinging and pushed Pakistan beyond the 100-run mark but soon after he was cleaned up by Oshane Thomas with a pinpoint yorker to seal Pakistan's innings. Reuters

6/7 Universe Boss, Chris Gayle, had his say in the game as well. The big-hitting opener smacked a 33-ball half-century that ensured West Indies didn't collapse during the small chase. AP