First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 10 May 28, 2019
BAN vs IND
India beat Bangladesh by 95 runs
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 9 May 28, 2019
WI vs NZ
West Indies beat New Zealand by 91 runs
ICC CWC Jun 01, 2019
NZ vs SL
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
ICC CWC Jun 01, 2019
AFG vs AUS
County Ground, Bristol
  • 1/7
    West Indies eased to a seven-wicket win with over 36 overs to spare against Pakistan - a result that gave a major boost to their Net Run Rate. Whilst Pakistan suffered their 11th consecutive defeat in ODIs. AP

    West Indies eased to a seven-wicket win with over 36 overs to spare against Pakistan - a result that gave a major boost to their Net Run Rate. Whilst Pakistan suffered their 11th consecutive defeat in ODIs. AP

  • 2/7
    Fast bowler Oshane Thomas had a fantastic start to his World Cup journey as he ended with four wickets and was also adjudged the Player of the Match. AP

    Fast bowler Oshane Thomas had a fantastic start to his World Cup journey as he ended with four wickets and was also adjudged the Player of the Match. AP

  • 3/7
    Andre Russell began the short-ball attack for West Indies, that found Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail wanting early in the innings. AP

    Andre Russell began the short-ball attack for West Indies, that found Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail wanting early in the innings. AP

  • 4/7
    Captain Jason Holder was taken for runs in his first two overs, only to return for a second spell to claim three wickets. Reuters

    Captain Jason Holder was taken for runs in his first two overs, only to return for a second spell to claim three wickets. Reuters

  • 5/7
    Wahab Riaz came out swinging and pushed Pakistan beyond the 100-run mark  but soon after he was cleaned up by Oshane Thomas with a pinpoint yorker to seal Pakistan's innings. Reuters

    Wahab Riaz came out swinging and pushed Pakistan beyond the 100-run mark  but soon after he was cleaned up by Oshane Thomas with a pinpoint yorker to seal Pakistan's innings. Reuters

  • 6/7
    Universe Boss, Chris Gayle, had his say in the game as well. The big-hitting opener smacked a 33-ball half-century that ensured West Indies didn't collapse during the small chase. AP

    Universe Boss, Chris Gayle, had his say in the game as well. The big-hitting opener smacked a 33-ball half-century that ensured West Indies didn't collapse during the small chase. AP

  • 7/7
    Making his World Cup debut, Mohammad Amir bowled well to grab three wickets but it wasn't enough to paper over Pakistan's abysmal batting performance. Reuters

    Making his World Cup debut, Mohammad Amir bowled well to grab three wickets but it wasn't enough to paper over Pakistan's abysmal batting performance. Reuters




World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
West Indies 1 1 0 0 2
England 1 1 0 0 2
Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0
Australia 0 0 0 0 0
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0
India 0 0 0 0 0
New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 1 0 1 0 0
Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all

Loading...