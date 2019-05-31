West Indies cruise in World Cup opener as Pakistan suffer 11th straight loss in ODIs
West Indies eased to a seven-wicket win with over 36 overs to spare against Pakistan - a result that gave a major boost to their Net Run Rate. Whilst Pakistan suffered their 11th consecutive defeat in ODIs. AP
Fast bowler Oshane Thomas had a fantastic start to his World Cup journey as he ended with four wickets and was also adjudged the Player of the Match. AP
Andre Russell began the short-ball attack for West Indies, that found Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail wanting early in the innings. AP
Captain Jason Holder was taken for runs in his first two overs, only to return for a second spell to claim three wickets. Reuters
Wahab Riaz came out swinging and pushed Pakistan beyond the 100-run mark but soon after he was cleaned up by Oshane Thomas with a pinpoint yorker to seal Pakistan's innings. Reuters
Universe Boss, Chris Gayle, had his say in the game as well. The big-hitting opener smacked a 33-ball half-century that ensured West Indies didn't collapse during the small chase. AP
Making his World Cup debut, Mohammad Amir bowled well to grab three wickets but it wasn't enough to paper over Pakistan's abysmal batting performance. Reuters
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|West Indies
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Afghanistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sri Lanka
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Africa
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
