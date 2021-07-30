Firstcricket

Wanindu Hasaranga's magical four-wicket spell highlights Sri Lanka's T20I series win over India

Check out photos from the third T20I between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo.

FirstCricket Staff July 30, 2021 16:05:13 IST
Sri Lanka players celebrate with the series trophy. AP

Hosts Sri Lanka sealed the T20 series against India in style in Colombo, with spinner Wanindu Hasaranga playing a crucial part in the third T20I. The Islanders were coming on the back of a series-levelling win in the second match, and Hasaranga took four wickets to restrict India to a lowly total of 81/8. AP 

India won the toss in the decider and opted to bat, but their decision to do so was met with an early setback, as Dushmantha Chameera saw off Shikhar Dhawan in the first over. AP

Kuldeep Yadav was India's top run-getter in the third match, scoring 23 runs off 28 balls sans any boundary during his innings. AP

Wanindu Hasaranga, who celebrated his 24th birthday on Thursday, is all smiles in this photo and he has every reason to be. He finished the match with figures of 4/9, earning him the Man of the Match as well as the Man of the Series Award. He topped the bowling charts in T20 series with seven wickets. AP

In Sri Lanka's reply, there was a glimmer of hope when Rahul Chahar removed Avishka Fernando in the sixth over, at a time when India attempted to keep Sri Lanka's run rate in check. Chahar would go onto take all three wickets of the Lankan innings. AP

Dhananjaya de Silva (in picture) would remain unbeaten on 23 with Hasaranga (14*) at the other end to see the Lankans through with seven wickets to spare. AP

Sri Lanka players celebrate with the series trophy. AP

Updated Date: July 30, 2021 16:05:13 IST

