First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
JER in QAT | 3rd T20I Oct 11, 2019
QAT vs JER
Qatar beat Jersey by 8 wickets
JER in QAT | 2nd T20I Oct 10, 2019
QAT vs JER
Qatar beat Jersey by 6 wickets
Quadrangular Series in Malta Oct 17, 2019
CZE vs ISL
Marsa Sports Club, Malta
Quadrangular Series in Malta Oct 17, 2019
MLT vs ISL
Marsa Sports Club, Malta
  • 1/6
    At close of play on Day 2, South Africa trailed India by 565 runs have just three wickets in hand. Virat Kohli was the big star for India on Day 2 of the second Test. AFP

    At close of play on Day 2, South Africa trailed India by 565 runs have just three wickets in hand. Virat Kohli was the big star for India on Day 2 of the second Test. AFP

  • 2/6
    Virat Kohli was back at his brutal Test as he went on to score a double ton, his seventh in total, to dent the South Africa hopes for any comeback whatsoever in the match. Kohli surpassed many batting records, completing 7,000 runs in the process. AFP

    Virat Kohli was back at his brutal Test as he went on to score a double ton, his seventh in total, to dent the South Africa hopes for any comeback whatsoever in the match. Kohli surpassed many batting records, completing 7,000 runs in the process. AFP

  • 3/6
    Ajinkya Rahane played a good hand as well with his patient 59-run knock coming at the right time. He and Kohli formed partnership of 178 runs for the fourth wicket which set strengthened India's position in the match. AFP

    Ajinkya Rahane played a good hand as well with his patient 59-run knock coming at the right time. He and Kohli formed partnership of 178 runs for the fourth wicket which set strengthened India's position in the match. AFP

  • 4/6
    Keshav Maharaj picked up Rahane's wicket and it gave them a glimmer of hope to quickly pick more wickets and expose India's tail. AFP

    Keshav Maharaj picked up Rahane's wicket and it gave them a glimmer of hope to quickly pick more wickets and expose India's tail. AFP

  • 5/6
    Ravindra Jadeja, who came in to bat at No 6, made good use of the promotion yet again, scoring 91 off 104 balls. His innings included 8 fours and 2 sixes. Jadeja and Kohli put on 296 runs for the fifth wicket to add to South Africa's agony. AFP

    Ravindra Jadeja, who came in to bat at No 6, made good use of the promotion yet again, scoring 91 off 104 balls. His innings included 8 fours and 2 sixes. Jadeja and Kohli put on 296 runs for the fifth wicket to add to South Africa's agony. AFP

  • 6/6
    Kohli declared right after fall of Jadeja's wicket. It was then time for India's bowlers to make merry and with new ball in hand, Umesh Yadav, who played his first Test in a long while, removed openers Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar quickly before Mohammed Shami removed Temba Bavuma to keep Proteas reeling at 36 for 3 at close of play. AFP

    Kohli declared right after fall of Jadeja's wicket. It was then time for India's bowlers to make merry and with new ball in hand, Umesh Yadav, who played his first Test in a long while, removed openers Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar quickly before Mohammed Shami removed Temba Bavuma to keep Proteas reeling at 36 for 3 at close of play. AFP




CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all

Loading...