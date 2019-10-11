1/6 At close of play on Day 2, South Africa trailed India by 565 runs have just three wickets in hand. Virat Kohli was the big star for India on Day 2 of the second Test. AFP

2/6 Virat Kohli was back at his brutal Test as he went on to score a double ton, his seventh in total, to dent the South Africa hopes for any comeback whatsoever in the match. Kohli surpassed many batting records, completing 7,000 runs in the process. AFP

3/6 Ajinkya Rahane played a good hand as well with his patient 59-run knock coming at the right time. He and Kohli formed partnership of 178 runs for the fourth wicket which set strengthened India's position in the match. AFP

4/6 Keshav Maharaj picked up Rahane's wicket and it gave them a glimmer of hope to quickly pick more wickets and expose India's tail. AFP

5/6 Ravindra Jadeja, who came in to bat at No 6, made good use of the promotion yet again, scoring 91 off 104 balls. His innings included 8 fours and 2 sixes. Jadeja and Kohli put on 296 runs for the fifth wicket to add to South Africa's agony. AFP