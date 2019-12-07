1/7 Virat Kohli played a sensational knock to ensure India win the opening T20I by six wickets. Kohli was unbeaten on 94 as India chased down a tough total of 208. Sportzpics

2/7 India won the toss and elected to field first. Lendl Simmons couldn't make much impact but Evin Lewis was off to a flyer with a quickfire 40 from 17 balls. He smashed four sixes and three fours. Sportzpics

3/7 After Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer and Kieron Pollard continued the power-hitting. Hetmyer scored a fine 56 before getting dismissed against Yuzvendra Chahal. Sportzpics

4/7 West Indies captain Kieron Pollard made a valuable contribution with the bat. He scored 37 from 19 balls while Jason Holder made 24 which helped West Indies post 207/5 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

5/7 India did not have best of starts as they lost opening batsman and vice-captain Rohit Sharma cheaply for 8. AP

6/7 KL Rahul and Virat Kohli shared a 100-run partnership for the second wicket which changed the course of the match. Rahul played a brilliant knock of 62. Sportzpics