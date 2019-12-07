First Cricket
South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition | Match 9 Dec 07, 2019
BHU vs MDV
Maldives beat Bhutan by 8 wickets
WI in IND | 1st T20I Dec 06, 2019
IND vs WI
India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
ICC CWC League 2 Dec 08, 2019
UAE vs USA
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
WI in IND Dec 08, 2019
IND vs WI
Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
    Virat Kohli played a sensational knock to ensure India win the opening T20I by six wickets. Kohli was unbeaten on 94 as India chased down a tough total of 208. Sportzpics

    India won the toss and elected to field first. Lendl Simmons couldn't make much impact but Evin Lewis was off to a flyer with a quickfire 40 from 17 balls. He smashed four sixes and three fours. Sportzpics

    After Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer and Kieron Pollard continued the power-hitting. Hetmyer scored a fine 56 before getting dismissed against Yuzvendra Chahal. Sportzpics

    West Indies captain Kieron Pollard made a valuable contribution with the bat. He scored 37 from 19 balls while Jason Holder made 24 which helped West Indies post 207/5 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

    India did not have best of starts as they lost opening batsman and vice-captain Rohit Sharma cheaply for 8. AP

    KL Rahul and Virat Kohli shared a 100-run partnership for the second wicket which changed the course of the match. Rahul played a brilliant knock of 62. Sportzpics

    After Rahul's dismissal, Kohli made sure that he stays at the crease and steer his team home. He played some sublime shots as India chased down the target in 18.4 overs. Sportzpics

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

