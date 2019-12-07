Virat Kohli's sensational knock helps India beat West Indies by six wickets as hosts take 1-0 lead in T20I series
Virat Kohli played a sensational knock to ensure India win the opening T20I by six wickets. Kohli was unbeaten on 94 as India chased down a tough total of 208. Sportzpics
India won the toss and elected to field first. Lendl Simmons couldn't make much impact but Evin Lewis was off to a flyer with a quickfire 40 from 17 balls. He smashed four sixes and three fours. Sportzpics
After Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer and Kieron Pollard continued the power-hitting. Hetmyer scored a fine 56 before getting dismissed against Yuzvendra Chahal. Sportzpics
West Indies captain Kieron Pollard made a valuable contribution with the bat. He scored 37 from 19 balls while Jason Holder made 24 which helped West Indies post 207/5 in 20 overs. Sportzpics
India did not have best of starts as they lost opening batsman and vice-captain Rohit Sharma cheaply for 8. AP
KL Rahul and Virat Kohli shared a 100-run partnership for the second wicket which changed the course of the match. Rahul played a brilliant knock of 62. Sportzpics
After Rahul's dismissal, Kohli made sure that he stays at the crease and steer his team home. He played some sublime shots as India chased down the target in 18.4 overs. Sportzpics
