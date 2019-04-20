First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 35 Apr 19, 2019
KKR vs RCB
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs
IPL | Match 34 Apr 18, 2019
DC vs MI
Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 40 runs
IPL Apr 20, 2019
DC vs KXIP
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
IPL Apr 21, 2019
SRH vs KKR
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
  • 1/7
    Virat Kohli smashed 100 off 58 balls, his 5th IPL hundred, as RCB posted a massive 213/4 in 20 overs against KKR at Eden Gardens. Sportzpics

    Virat Kohli smashed 100 off 58 balls, his 5th IPL hundred, as RCB posted a massive 213/4 in 20 overs against KKR at Eden Gardens. Sportzpics

  • 2/7
    Moeen Ali provided the much-needed impetus with his 66 off 28 to RCB in middle-overs before Kohli took the responsibility of attack. Sportzpics

    Moeen Ali provided the much-needed impetus with his 66 off 28 to RCB in middle-overs before Kohli took the responsibility of attack. Sportzpics

  • 3/7
    Kuldeep Yadav was taken to cleaners by RCB batsmen as he leaked 59 in four overs but he also got Moeen Ali out. Sportzpics

    Kuldeep Yadav was taken to cleaners by RCB batsmen as he leaked 59 in four overs but he also got Moeen Ali out. Sportzpics

  • 4/7
    Dale Steyn returned to playing for RCB after nine years last night and took two wickets after giving away 40 runs in four overs. Sportzpics

    Dale Steyn returned to playing for RCB after nine years last night and took two wickets after giving away 40 runs in four overs. Sportzpics

  • 5/7
    Robin Uthappa struggled badly to get going last night and made just nine in 20 balls which went on to hurt KKR badly in the tall chase. Sportzpics

    Robin Uthappa struggled badly to get going last night and made just nine in 20 balls which went on to hurt KKR badly in the tall chase. Sportzpics

  • 6/7
    Nitish Rana made unbeaten 85 off 46 and put up 118-run partnership with Andre Russell to help KKR take the match into the final over. Sportzpics

    Nitish Rana made unbeaten 85 off 46 and put up 118-run partnership with Andre Russell to help KKR take the match into the final over. Sportzpics

  • 7/7
    Andre Russell was once again in his element last night as he made 65 off 25 and helped KKR almost pull off the near impossible chase. KKR eventually lost the match by 10 runs to RCB. Sportzpics

    Andre Russell was once again in his element last night as he made 65 off 25 and helped KKR almost pull off the near impossible chase. KKR eventually lost the match by 10 runs to RCB. Sportzpics




IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 9 7 2 0 14
2
Mumbai
 9 6 3 0 12
3
Delhi
 9 5 4 0 10
4
Punjab
 9 5 4 0 10
5
Hyderabad
 8 4 4 0 8
6
Kolkata
 9 4 5 0 8
7
Rajasthan
 8 2 6 0 4
8
Bangalore
 9 2 7 0 4
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all