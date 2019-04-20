1/7 Virat Kohli smashed 100 off 58 balls, his 5th IPL hundred, as RCB posted a massive 213/4 in 20 overs against KKR at Eden Gardens. Sportzpics

2/7 Moeen Ali provided the much-needed impetus with his 66 off 28 to RCB in middle-overs before Kohli took the responsibility of attack. Sportzpics

3/7 Kuldeep Yadav was taken to cleaners by RCB batsmen as he leaked 59 in four overs but he also got Moeen Ali out. Sportzpics

4/7 Dale Steyn returned to playing for RCB after nine years last night and took two wickets after giving away 40 runs in four overs. Sportzpics

5/7 Robin Uthappa struggled badly to get going last night and made just nine in 20 balls which went on to hurt KKR badly in the tall chase. Sportzpics

6/7 Nitish Rana made unbeaten 85 off 46 and put up 118-run partnership with Andre Russell to help KKR take the match into the final over. Sportzpics