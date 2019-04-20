Virat Kohli's sensational century diffuses Andre Russell's carnage to lead RCB to win over KKR
Virat Kohli smashed 100 off 58 balls, his 5th IPL hundred, as RCB posted a massive 213/4 in 20 overs against KKR at Eden Gardens. Sportzpics
Moeen Ali provided the much-needed impetus with his 66 off 28 to RCB in middle-overs before Kohli took the responsibility of attack. Sportzpics
Kuldeep Yadav was taken to cleaners by RCB batsmen as he leaked 59 in four overs but he also got Moeen Ali out. Sportzpics
Dale Steyn returned to playing for RCB after nine years last night and took two wickets after giving away 40 runs in four overs. Sportzpics
Robin Uthappa struggled badly to get going last night and made just nine in 20 balls which went on to hurt KKR badly in the tall chase. Sportzpics
Nitish Rana made unbeaten 85 off 46 and put up 118-run partnership with Andre Russell to help KKR take the match into the final over. Sportzpics
Andre Russell was once again in his element last night as he made 65 off 25 and helped KKR almost pull off the near impossible chase. KKR eventually lost the match by 10 runs to RCB. Sportzpics