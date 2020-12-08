Firstcricket

Virat Kohli's 85 goes in vain as Australia beat India in third T20I by 12 wickets

Check out the top moments from third T20I between Australia and India. Aaron Finch's side won the game by 12 runs as India won the series 2-1.

FirstCricket Staff December 08, 2020 19:13:30 IST
Australia avoided the clean sweep against India in the T20I series by clinching victory in the third match by 12 runs. India, batting second, failed to chased down the target of 187. AP

Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to field first. Matthew Wade showed fine form once again as he top-scored for Australia – 80 off just 53 deliveries. AP

India had many chances to dismiss Glenn Maxwell but they failed and the Aussie batsman made the visitors pay. He made 54 off just 36 balls, sharing a good partnership with Wade. AP

Chasing 187 for victory, India lost opener KL Rahul for a duck. Captain Virat Kohli survived a few chances and made it count. He played a blinder, scoring 85 off just 61 deliveries. Till he was there in the middle, India had a chance. AP

India did not get much help from the likes from Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer in the chase. Hardik Pandya took the attack to the bowlers but his wicket fell at a wrong time for India. AP

Mitchell Swepson was outstanding for his team as he took three wickets, conceding just 23 runs in his four overs. For his game-winning efforts, he was named player of the match. AP

Australia won the ODI series but India took home the series trophy in T20Is. The focus now shifts to red-ball cricket as both teams gear up to play four Tests. AP

Updated Date: December 08, 2020 19:13:30 IST

