Virat Kohli's 85 goes in vain as Australia beat India in third T20I by 12 wickets

Check out the top moments from third T20I between Australia and India. Aaron Finch's side won the game by 12 runs as India won the series 2-1.

FirstCricket Staff December 08, 2020 19:13:30 IST

Updated Date:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.