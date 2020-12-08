Virat Kohli's 85 goes in vain as Australia beat India in third T20I by 12 wickets
Check out the top moments from third T20I between Australia and India. Aaron Finch's side won the game by 12 runs as India won the series 2-1.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
India vs Australia, 1st ODI takeaways: Aussies strike gold in yellow, Hardik Pandya showcases batting prowess and more
From recent IPL flops striking gold in Australia's yellow jersey to Shreyas Iyer's struggle against fast pace bowling, here are the talking points from Australia-India 1st ODI.
India vs Australia: Body language not great, Hardik Pandya not bowling affecting team's balance, says Virat Kohli
India made a dismal start to their tour of Australia, losing the first ODI by 66 runs here, chasing a mammoth 375-run target after Aaron Finch and Steve Smith smashed hundreds for the hosts.
India vs Australia: Steve Smith will do a great job if he gets captaincy again, says Matthew Wade
Steve Smith lost the captaincy role of Australia because of his role in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.