First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in WI | 3rd ODI Aug 14, 2019
WI vs IND
India beat West Indies by 6 wickets (D/L method)
SCO Tri-Series | Match 1 Aug 14, 2019
OMA vs PNG
Oman beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
NZ in SL Aug 22, 2019
SL vs NZ
P Sara Oval, Colombo
The Ashes Aug 22, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Headingley, Leeds
  • 1/7
    Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer played crucial knocks in the third ODI to seal victory for India by six wickets at Port of Spain (D\L method) and also clinch the three-match 50-over series 2-0. AFP

    Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer played crucial knocks in the third ODI to seal victory for India by six wickets at Port of Spain (D\L method) and also clinch the three-match 50-over series 2-0. AFP

  • 2/7
    West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first. Chris Gayle was off to a blistering start, smashing half-century in just 30 balls. The first wicket partnership was 115 runs and it came in just 10 overs. AP

    West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first. Chris Gayle was off to a blistering start, smashing half-century in just 30 balls. The first wicket partnership was 115 runs and it came in just 10 overs. AP

  • 3/7
    Khaleel Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets but he also went for runs. He provided the crucial breakthrough by removing the dangerous Gayle for 72 runs. AP

    Khaleel Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets but he also went for runs. He provided the crucial breakthrough by removing the dangerous Gayle for 72 runs. AP

  • 4/7
    The match was paused for a long time due to rain and once it was restarted, it was reduced to 35-over per innings game. Nicholas Pooran's 30-run knock helped West Indies post 240/7 in the first innings. AFP

    The match was paused for a long time due to rain and once it was restarted, it was reduced to 35-over per innings game. Nicholas Pooran's 30-run knock helped West Indies post 240/7 in the first innings. AFP

  • 5/7
    India's chase started on a shaky note, with Rohit Sharma getting run out after scoring just 10 runs. AP

    India's chase started on a shaky note, with Rohit Sharma getting run out after scoring just 10 runs. AP

  • 6/7
    Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli shared a good partnership but the former was dismissed after scoring 36. The day, though, belonged to skipper Kohli, who scored his 43rd ODI century, helping his team chase down the total comfortably. AP

    Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli shared a good partnership but the former was dismissed after scoring 36. The day, though, belonged to skipper Kohli, who scored his 43rd ODI century, helping his team chase down the total comfortably. AP

  • 7/7
    Rishabh Pant failed to make an impact in the final ODI but another youngster Shreyas Iyer showed his best once again. His partnership with Kohli proved to be the game changer and he contributed with a valuable 65 in just 41 balls. AFP

    Rishabh Pant failed to make an impact in the final ODI but another youngster Shreyas Iyer showed his best once again. His partnership with Kohli proved to be the game changer and he contributed with a valuable 65 in just 41 balls. AFP




CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6939 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all

Loading...