1/7 Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer played crucial knocks in the third ODI to seal victory for India by six wickets at Port of Spain (D\L method) and also clinch the three-match 50-over series 2-0. AFP

2/7 West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first. Chris Gayle was off to a blistering start, smashing half-century in just 30 balls. The first wicket partnership was 115 runs and it came in just 10 overs. AP

3/7 Khaleel Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets but he also went for runs. He provided the crucial breakthrough by removing the dangerous Gayle for 72 runs. AP

4/7 The match was paused for a long time due to rain and once it was restarted, it was reduced to 35-over per innings game. Nicholas Pooran's 30-run knock helped West Indies post 240/7 in the first innings. AFP

5/7 India's chase started on a shaky note, with Rohit Sharma getting run out after scoring just 10 runs. AP

6/7 Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli shared a good partnership but the former was dismissed after scoring 36. The day, though, belonged to skipper Kohli, who scored his 43rd ODI century, helping his team chase down the total comfortably. AP