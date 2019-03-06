First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in WI | 1st T20I Mar 06, 2019
WI Vs ENG
England beat West Indies by 4 wickets
AUS in IND | 2nd ODI Mar 05, 2019
IND Vs AUS
India beat Australia by 8 runs
SL in SA Mar 06, 2019
SA vs SL
SuperSport Park, Centurion
BAN in NZ Mar 08, 2019
NZ vs BAN
Basin Reserve, Wellington
  • 1/6
    Virat Kohli brought up his 40th ODI century at Nagpur, guiding India to 250 in the process. AP

    Virat Kohli brought up his 40th ODI century at Nagpur, guiding India to 250 in the process. AP

  • 2/6
    Pat Cummins celebrates after dismissing Rohit Sharma in the very first over of the day. AP

    Pat Cummins celebrates after dismissing Rohit Sharma in the very first over of the day. AP

  • 3/6
    Shikhar Dhawan plays a pull shot during his innings of 21. AP

    Shikhar Dhawan plays a pull shot during his innings of 21. AP

  • 4/6
    Peter Handscomb plays a reverse sweep during his innings of 48 at Nagpur. AP

    Peter Handscomb plays a reverse sweep during his innings of 48 at Nagpur. AP

  • 5/6
    Nathan Coulter-Nile gets his stumps rattled by Jasprit Bumrah in the 46th over of the Australian innings. AP

    Nathan Coulter-Nile gets his stumps rattled by Jasprit Bumrah in the 46th over of the Australian innings. AP

  • 6/6
    Adam Zampa was the last Australian batsman dismissed, getting his middle stump uprooted by Vijay Shankar. AP

    Adam Zampa was the last Australian batsman dismissed, getting his middle stump uprooted by Vijay Shankar. AP





fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7224 125
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 South Africa 2960 118
5 England 2586 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all