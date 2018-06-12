First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
T20I Tri-Series in NED | Match 1 Jun 12, 2018
NED Vs IRE
Netherlands beat Ireland by 4 runs
PAK in SCO | 1st T20I Jun 12, 2018
SCO Vs PAK
Pakistan beat Scotland by 48 runs
NZ in IRE Jun 13, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
SAW in ENG Jun 15, 2018
ENGW vs SAW
St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. Cricket Photos

Virat Kohli receives Polly Umrigar Award; Kevin Pietersen strikes emotional chord with speech on saving Test cricket

FirstCricket Staff, Jun,13 2018
  • 1/6

    On a night when BCCI celebrated Indian cricketers for their outstanding achievements, former England batsman Kevin Pietersen addressed the prestigious MAK Pataudi Lecture. Pietersen spoke eloquently about the importance of Test cricket and why administrators should protect the format. BCCI

  • 2/6

    Indian cricket team's captain Virat Kohli received the Polly Umrigar Award for his stupendous performances in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons. PTI

  • 3/6

    Indian women's T20 team captain Harmanpreet Kaur bagged the best international cricketer - women award for the 2016-17 season. Twitter @ICC

  • 4/6

    Best international cricketer award - women for the year 2017-18 went to Smriti Mandhana. Twitter@ICC

  • 5/6

    Members of the Indian cricket team pose for a photo during BCCI awards ceremony. BCCI

  • 6/6

    From left - Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Dipika Pallikal, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and KL Rahul pose for a photo. PTI




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5292 123
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3130 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all