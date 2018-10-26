Virat Kohli reaches more milestones, but fails to get India over the line as West Indies win 3rd ODI by 43 runs
Virat Kohli gets his furniture disturbed by Marlon Samuels to depart for 107. AP
MS Dhoni takes a diving catch to result in opener Chandrapaul Hemraj's dismissal. AP
Shimron Hetmyer made a brisk 37 off 21 balls before getting dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav. AP
Virat Kohli takes a break during the West Indies innings. AP
Shai Hope is yorked by Jasprit Bumrah to fall short of a second consecutive ton by five runs. AP
Ashley Nurse celebrates after trapping Shikhar Dhawan lbw. AP
Jason Holder celebrates the dismissal of India wicket-keeper-batsman MS Dhoni. AP
West Indies players shake hands with each other after pulling off a series-levelling 43-run victory at Pune. AP