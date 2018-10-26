First Cricket
WI in IND | 3rd ODI Oct 27, 2018
IND Vs WI
West Indies beat India by 43 runs
PAK and AUS in UAE | 2nd T20I Oct 26, 2018
PAK Vs AUS
Pakistan beat Australia by 11 runs
PAK and AUS in UAE Oct 28, 2018
PAK vs AUS
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
WI in IND Oct 29, 2018
IND vs WI
Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
Virat Kohli reaches more milestones, but fails to get India over the line as West Indies win 3rd ODI by 43 runs

FirstCricket Staff, Oct,27 2018
    Virat Kohli gets his furniture disturbed by Marlon Samuels to depart for 107. AP

    MS Dhoni takes a diving catch to result in opener Chandrapaul Hemraj's dismissal. AP

    Shimron Hetmyer made a brisk 37 off 21 balls before getting dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav. AP

    Virat Kohli takes a break during the West Indies innings. AP

    Shai Hope is yorked by Jasprit Bumrah to fall short of a second consecutive ton by five runs. AP

    Ashley Nurse celebrates after trapping Shikhar Dhawan lbw. AP

    Jason Holder celebrates the dismissal of India wicket-keeper-batsman MS Dhoni. AP

    West Indies players shake hands with each other after pulling off a series-levelling 43-run victory at Pune. AP




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 6707 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4145 134
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2784 121
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

