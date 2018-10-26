1/8 Virat Kohli gets his furniture disturbed by Marlon Samuels to depart for 107. AP

2/8 MS Dhoni takes a diving catch to result in opener Chandrapaul Hemraj's dismissal. AP

3/8 Shimron Hetmyer made a brisk 37 off 21 balls before getting dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav. AP

4/8 Virat Kohli takes a break during the West Indies innings. AP

5/8 Shai Hope is yorked by Jasprit Bumrah to fall short of a second consecutive ton by five runs. AP

6/8 Ashley Nurse celebrates after trapping Shikhar Dhawan lbw. AP

7/8 Jason Holder celebrates the dismissal of India wicket-keeper-batsman MS Dhoni. AP