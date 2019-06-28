1/7 India captain Virat Kohli amassed 72 runs as the Men in Blue clinched a clinical win in Old Trafford on Thursday to knock West Indies out of the World Cup. AP

2/7 West Indies' Kemar Roach celebrates after dismissing Rohit Sharma. The right-handed batsman departed early to put India at 29-1. AP

3/7 After losing Virat Kohli in the 39th over, MS Dhoni took India back to the game with an unbeaten knock of 56 to guide the Men in Blue to 268-7. AP

4/7 West Indies' Sunil Ambris was the team's top-scorer with 31 runs. Hardik Pandya dismissed Ambris in the 18th over to leave Windies three down. AP

5/7 Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the dismissal of Carlos Brathwaite. The 25-year-old finished with excellent figures of 2-9 from six overs. AP

6/7 India speedster Mohammed Shami celebrates the dismissal of Oshane Thomas, who was the last to depart. West Indies, who are now knocked out, are in eighth position with just that lone win to Pakistan in their tournament opener. AP