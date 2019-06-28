First Cricket
Malaysia Tri-Series | Match 5 Jun 28, 2019
MAL vs MDV
Match Abandoned
Malaysia Tri-Series | Match 4 Jun 27, 2019
MAL vs THA
Malaysia beat Thailand by 8 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 29, 2019
PAK vs AFG
Headingley, Leeds
ICC CWC Jun 29, 2019
NZ vs AUS
Lord's, London
  • 1/7
    India captain Virat Kohli amassed 72 runs as the Men in Blue clinched a clinical win in Old Trafford on Thursday to knock West Indies out of the World Cup. AP

  • 2/7
    West Indies' Kemar Roach celebrates after dismissing Rohit Sharma. The right-handed batsman departed early to put India at 29-1. AP

  • 3/7
    After losing Virat Kohli in the 39th over, MS Dhoni took India back to the game with an unbeaten knock of 56 to guide the Men in Blue to 268-7. AP

  • 4/7
    West Indies' Sunil Ambris was the team's top-scorer with 31 runs. Hardik Pandya dismissed Ambris in the 18th over to leave Windies three down. AP

  • 5/7
    Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the dismissal of Carlos Brathwaite. The 25-year-old finished with excellent figures of 2-9 from six overs. AP

  • 6/7
    India speedster Mohammed Shami celebrates the dismissal of Oshane Thomas, who was the last to depart. West Indies, who are now knocked out, are in eighth position with just that lone win to Pakistan in their tournament opener. AP

  • 7/7
    Virat Kohli leads some of his teammates back to the pavilion following India's win. The Men in Blue moved a step closer to the semi-finals with this win. AP

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 7 6 1 0 12
India 6 5 0 1 11
New Zealand 7 5 1 1 11
England 7 4 3 0 8
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
Pakistan 7 3 3 1 7
Sri Lanka 6 2 2 2 6
West Indies 7 1 5 1 3
South Africa 7 1 5 1 3
Afghanistan 7 0 7 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
6 Pakistan 4505 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

