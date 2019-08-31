1/6 Half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Mayank Agarwal ensured India post a decent total of 264/5 on the Day 1 of the second Test against the West Indies at Sabina Park cricket ground in Kingston. AFP

2/6 Jason Holder was in fine form on the opening day of the Test. After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, Holder took three wickets in his 20 overs. He provided the first breakthrough for his team, removing KL Rahul with a terrific delivery. AP

3/6 Rahkeem Cornwall, on his debut, removed the big wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara early on in the innings. Pujara was back in the pavilion after making only six. AP

4/6 Mayank Agarwal along with Virat Kohli shared a good partnership to steady India's innings. Agarwal made 55 before Holder dismissed him. AFP

5/6 It looked like Ajinkya Rahane will continue his good form on Day 1, but he was sent back to the pavilion after getting a decent start. Pacer Kemar Roach dismissed him for 24. AFP