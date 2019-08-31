First Cricket
ICC WT20 Americas Qualifier | Match 12 Aug 26, 2019
CAY vs BER
Bermuda beat Cayman Islands by 6 wickets
IND in WI | 1st Test Aug 22, 2019
WI vs IND
India beat West Indies by 318 runs
NZ in SL Sep 01, 2019
SL vs NZ
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
NZ in SL Sep 03, 2019
SL vs NZ
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
    Half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Mayank Agarwal ensured India post a decent total of 264/5 on the Day 1 of the second Test against the West Indies at Sabina Park cricket ground in Kingston. AFP

    Jason Holder was in fine form on the opening day of the Test. After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, Holder took three wickets in his 20 overs. He provided the first breakthrough for his team, removing KL Rahul with a terrific delivery. AP

    Rahkeem Cornwall, on his debut, removed the big wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara early on in the innings. Pujara was back in the pavilion after making only six. AP

    Mayank Agarwal along with Virat Kohli shared a good partnership to steady India's innings. Agarwal made 55 before Holder dismissed him. AFP

    It looked like Ajinkya Rahane will continue his good form on Day 1, but he was sent back to the pavilion after getting a decent start. Pacer Kemar Roach dismissed him for 24. AFP

    Captain Jason Holder removed Virat Kohli for 76 but middle-order batsmen Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant shared a 62-run partnership to make sure India have the upper hand after conclusion of opening day's play. AFP

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3763 114
2 New Zealand 2736 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4076 105
5 Australia 2951 98
6 Sri Lanka 3681 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

