1/7 All smiles and all square after India levelled series with a win in the third T20I after Indian skipper Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 61 to take India home. AP

2/7 Australia captain Aaron Finch opted to bat first after winning the toss at the Sydney Cricket Ground. AP

3/7 Krunal Pandya stemmed Australia's progress with regular strikes. He played an instrumental role taking four wickets. AP

4/7 Marcus Stoinis along with Nathan Coulter-Nile provided late fireworks to push Australia to 165 in first innings. AP

5/7 Shikhar Dhawan shellacked 41 off 22 balls providing India with rapid start. AP

6/7 Kohli along with Dinesh Karthik joined forces for an unbeaten stand 60-run stand for the fifth wicket to take India across the line. AP