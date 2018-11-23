Virat Kohli, Krunal Pandya's heroics help India restore parity against Australia in Sydney
All smiles and all square after India levelled series with a win in the third T20I after Indian skipper Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 61 to take India home. AP
Australia captain Aaron Finch opted to bat first after winning the toss at the Sydney Cricket Ground. AP
Krunal Pandya stemmed Australia's progress with regular strikes. He played an instrumental role taking four wickets. AP
Marcus Stoinis along with Nathan Coulter-Nile provided late fireworks to push Australia to 165 in first innings. AP
Shikhar Dhawan shellacked 41 off 22 balls providing India with rapid start. AP
Kohli along with Dinesh Karthik joined forces for an unbeaten stand 60-run stand for the fifth wicket to take India across the line. AP
Krunal became the first bowler to claim four wickets in a T20I held in Australia. AP