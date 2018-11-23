First Cricket
Virat Kohli, Krunal Pandya's heroics help India restore parity against Australia in Sydney

FirstCricket Staff, Nov,25 2018
  • 1/7

    All smiles and all square after India levelled series with a win in the third T20I after Indian skipper Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 61 to take India home. AP

  • 2/7

    Australia captain Aaron Finch opted to bat first after winning the toss at the Sydney Cricket Ground. AP

  • 3/7

    Krunal Pandya stemmed Australia's progress with regular strikes. He played an instrumental role taking four wickets. AP

  • 4/7

    Marcus Stoinis along with Nathan Coulter-Nile provided late fireworks to push Australia to 165 in first innings. AP

  • 5/7

    Shikhar Dhawan shellacked 41 off 22 balls providing India with rapid start. AP

  • 6/7

    Kohli along with Dinesh Karthik joined forces for an unbeaten stand 60-run stand for the fifth wicket to take India across the line. AP

  • 7/7

    Krunal became the first bowler to claim four wickets in a T20I held in Australia. AP



