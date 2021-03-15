Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan shine as India level T20I series with seven-wicket win over England

Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar restricted England to 164/6 after India opted to field, with Kishan and Kohli then stitching a 94-run stand to setup the win.

FirstCricket Staff March 15, 2021 00:18:37 IST

Updated Date:

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply