Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan shine as India level T20I series with seven-wicket win over England

Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar restricted England to 164/6 after India opted to field, with Kishan and Kohli then stitching a 94-run stand to setup the win.

FirstCricket Staff March 15, 2021 00:18:37 IST
Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli stitched an 94-run stand for the second wicket to lay the foundation for the successful chase. Sportzpics

Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli stitched an 94-run stand for the second wicket to lay the foundation for the successful chase. Sportzpics

Fans wave flags at the Narendra Modi Stadium at Motera, Ahmedabad during the second T20I between India and England. Sportzpics

Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates after getting rid of Jos Buttler off the second delivery of the match. Sportzpics

Jason Roy once again contributed with a vital innings, top-scoring for his side with a 35-ball 46. Sportzpics

Shardul Thakur's (2/29) economical bowling in the slog overs, along with the efforts of Washington Sundar, helped restrict England to 164/6. Sportzpics

Virat Kohli pulled off yet another successful chase for India, remaining unbeaten on 73 to guide his team home. Sportzpics

