1/8 Virat Kohli inspired Royal Challengers Bangalore to their first win of IPL 2019 as he scored 67. RCB defeated KXIP by eight wickets at Mohali. Sportzpics

2/8 Chris Gayle scored unbeaten 99, the second batsman after Raina to remain unbeaten one short of a ton in IPL, as KXIP posted 173/4 in 20 overs against RCB. Sportzpics

3/8 Despite unfriendly conditions, Yuzvendra Chahal took the crucial wickets of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal to peg KXIP back during middle overs. Sportzpcis

4/8 AB de Villiers provided the perfect support to Kohli and later took RCB past the winning line with an unbeaten knock of 59 off 38. He was awarded the Man of the Match award. Sportzpics

5/8 Quinton de Kock provided Mumbai Indians the perfect start along with Rohit Sharma (47) and scored 81 off 52 balls to help MI post 187/5 in 20 overs against RR. Sportzpics

6/8 Jofra Archer shined with the ball for RR as he took three wickets for 39 in four overs and helped curtail the prowess of MI's top-order. Sportzpics

7/8 Jos Buttler produced another attacking innings at the Wankhede Stadium as he smashed 89 off 43 to give RR the perfect start. Sporztpics