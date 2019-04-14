First Cricket
IPL | Match 28 Apr 13, 2019
KXIP vs RCB
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 8 wickets
IPL | Match 27 Apr 13, 2019
MI vs RR
Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets
IPL Apr 14, 2019
SRH vs DC
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
IPL Apr 15, 2019
MI vs RCB
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
    Virat Kohli inspired Royal Challengers Bangalore to their first win of IPL 2019 as he scored 67. RCB defeated KXIP by eight wickets at Mohali. Sportzpics

    Chris Gayle scored unbeaten 99, the second batsman after Raina to remain unbeaten one short of a ton in IPL, as KXIP posted 173/4 in 20 overs against RCB. Sportzpics

    Despite unfriendly conditions, Yuzvendra Chahal took the crucial wickets of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal to peg KXIP back during middle overs. Sportzpcis

    AB de Villiers provided the perfect support to Kohli and later took RCB past the winning line with an unbeaten knock of 59 off 38. He was awarded the Man of the Match award. Sportzpics

    Quinton de Kock provided Mumbai Indians the perfect start along with Rohit Sharma (47) and scored 81 off 52 balls to help MI post 187/5 in 20 overs against RR. Sportzpics

    Jofra Archer shined with the ball for RR as he took three wickets for 39 in four overs and helped curtail the prowess of MI's top-order. Sportzpics

    Jos Buttler produced another attacking innings at the Wankhede Stadium as he smashed 89 off 43 to give RR the perfect start. Sporztpics

    A middle-order collapse helped MI stage a late comeback but Shreyas Gopal held his nerves in the final overs to take RR to their second win of the season. Sportzpics

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 7 6 1 0 12
2
Kolkata
 7 4 3 0 8
3
Mumbai
 7 4 3 0 8
4
Delhi
 7 4 3 0 8
5
Punjab
 8 4 4 0 8
6
Hyderabad
 6 3 3 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 7 2 5 0 4
8
Bangalore
 7 1 6 0 2
Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

