1/6 Virat Kohli posed with the winning trophy. There was a huge smile on his lips and why not? He has now become the most successful captain for India in terms of number of wins. Kohli has now 28 wins in 48 Tests, surpassing MS Dhoni (27 wins). India won the Test series 2-0 without dropping much sweat. AFP

2/6 Just after a few overs on day 4 of the Jamaica Test, Darren Bravo walked off the field with the team physio walking by his side. Later on, it was revealed that he had suffered concussion while batting. Bravo was hit by a bouncer on his helmet on day 3 and that seems to have effect on him the next day. As per new rule, he was replaced by Jarmaine Blackwood. AFP

3/6 The first wicket of the day came courtesy of Ravindra Jadeja who was quite good on the day. He removed Roston Chase for 12. It brought Shimron Hetmyer on the crease who lasted only 5 balls as Ishant Sharma removed him. AFP

4/6 Shamarh Brooks played a good hand. He stroked a fine fifty in 119 balls. He was looking set but a superb fielding effort from captain Kohli helped India's cause in removing him. AFP

5/6 At the other end with Brooks, Bravo's substitute Blackwood played a good knock as well, managing 38 off 72 balls and for some time Windies looked to give some fight. However, Kohli threw the ball to Jasprit Bumrah, who brought the batsman's fall. AFP