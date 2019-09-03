First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NZ in SL | 1st T20I Sep 01, 2019
SL vs NZ
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
IND in WI | 2nd Test Aug 30, 2019
WI vs IND
India beat West Indies by 257 runs
NZ in SL Sep 03, 2019
SL vs NZ
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
The Ashes Sep 04, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Old Trafford, Manchester
  • 1/6
    Virat Kohli posed with the winning trophy. There was a huge smile on his lips and why not? He has now become the most successful captain for India in terms of number of wins. Kohli has now 28 wins in 48 Tests, surpassing MS Dhoni (27 wins). India won the Test series 2-0 without dropping much sweat. AFP

    Virat Kohli posed with the winning trophy. There was a huge smile on his lips and why not? He has now become the most successful captain for India in terms of number of wins. Kohli has now 28 wins in 48 Tests, surpassing MS Dhoni (27 wins). India won the Test series 2-0 without dropping much sweat. AFP

  • 2/6
    Just after a few overs on day 4 of the Jamaica Test, Darren Bravo walked off the field with the team physio walking by his side. Later on, it was revealed that he had suffered concussion while batting. Bravo was hit by a bouncer on his helmet on day 3 and that seems to have effect on him the next day. As per new rule, he was replaced by Jarmaine Blackwood. AFP

    Just after a few overs on day 4 of the Jamaica Test, Darren Bravo walked off the field with the team physio walking by his side. Later on, it was revealed that he had suffered concussion while batting. Bravo was hit by a bouncer on his helmet on day 3 and that seems to have effect on him the next day. As per new rule, he was replaced by Jarmaine Blackwood. AFP

  • 3/6
    The first wicket of the day came courtesy of Ravindra Jadeja who was quite good on the day. He removed Roston Chase for 12. It brought Shimron Hetmyer on the crease who lasted only 5 balls as Ishant Sharma removed him. AFP

    The first wicket of the day came courtesy of Ravindra Jadeja who was quite good on the day. He removed Roston Chase for 12. It brought Shimron Hetmyer on the crease who lasted only 5 balls as Ishant Sharma removed him. AFP

  • 4/6
    Shamarh Brooks played a good hand. He stroked a fine fifty in 119 balls. He was looking set but a superb fielding effort from captain Kohli helped India's cause in removing him. AFP

    Shamarh Brooks played a good hand. He stroked a fine fifty in 119 balls. He was looking set but a superb fielding effort from captain Kohli helped India's cause in removing him. AFP

  • 5/6
    At the other end with Brooks, Bravo's substitute Blackwood played a good knock as well, managing 38 off 72 balls and for some time Windies looked to give some fight. However, Kohli threw the ball to Jasprit Bumrah, who brought the batsman's fall. AFP

    At the other end with Brooks, Bravo's substitute Blackwood played a good knock as well, managing 38 off 72 balls and for some time Windies looked to give some fight. However, Kohli threw the ball to Jasprit Bumrah, who brought the batsman's fall. AFP

  • 6/6
    Mohammed Shami picked the last two wickets for India, helping the visitors clinch the series 2-0, winning the second Test by a massive 257 runs. In doing so, India accumulated another 60 points. They now sit atop of the World Championship rankings with 120 points. AFP

    Mohammed Shami picked the last two wickets for India, helping the visitors clinch the series 2-0, winning the second Test by a massive 257 runs. In doing so, India accumulated another 60 points. They now sit atop of the World Championship rankings with 120 points. AFP




CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4333 255
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all

Loading...