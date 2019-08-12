1/8 India took a 1-0 lead in the ODI series against West Indies with a 59 run win at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. The first ODI was abandoned by continuous rain. India had previously won the T20I series and now cannot lose the 50 over ODI series. AFP

2/8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar trigged West Indies' slide in the 280 run chase. He took 4/31 to emerge as the pick of the Indian bowlers and removed Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase and Kemar Roach. Pooran's dismissal began the downward curve for the hosts with four wickets for three runs in three overs. AFP

3/8 Man of the Match Virat Kohli scored 120 off 125 balls with 14 fours and four sixes adorning his 42nd ODI hundred. Kohli's eighth ODI hundred against the West Indies and second in succession in the Caribbean underlined his supreme class and ravenous appetite for runs. AFP

4/8 Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli fell in a gap of 8 runs and four overs to trigger a mini-collapse and the West Indies retained their discipline through the final overs in conceding 67 runs over the last 10. AFP

5/8 Virat Kohli received excellent support from Shreyas Iyer who contributed 71 and featured in a 125-run fourth-wicket stand with his skipper. India looked on course for a 300 run total but lost way with multiple wickets. AFP

6/8 With the early loss of Chris Gayle and then Shai Hope, West Indies relied on Evin Lewis to keep them in the hunt. Despite wrenching an ankle and needing treatment, the opening batsman kept his team up with the required rate in topscoring with 65. However Kuldeep Yadav dismissed the aggressive Shimron Hetmyer and then Lewis to tilt the balance in favour of India. AFP

7/8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar earned plenty of praise for his catching ability when he took a diving return catch to dismiss Roston Chase in the 35th over of the chase. AFP