IND in WI | 2nd ODI Aug 11, 2019
WI vs IND
India beat West Indies by 59 runs (D/L method)
UAE in NED | 4th T20I Aug 08, 2019
NED vs UAE
United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 7 wickets
NZ in SL Aug 14, 2019
SL vs NZ
Galle International Stadium, Galle
The Ashes Aug 14, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Lord's, London
  • 1/8
    India took a 1-0 lead in the ODI series against West Indies with a 59 run win at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. The first ODI was abandoned by continuous rain. India had previously won the T20I series and now cannot lose the 50 over ODI series. AFP

  • 2/8
    Bhuvneshwar Kumar trigged West Indies' slide in the 280 run chase. He took 4/31 to emerge as the pick of the Indian bowlers and removed Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase and Kemar Roach. Pooran's dismissal began the downward curve for the hosts with four wickets for three runs in three overs. AFP

  • 3/8
    Man of the Match Virat Kohli scored 120 off 125 balls with 14 fours and four sixes adorning his 42nd ODI hundred. Kohli's eighth ODI hundred against the West Indies and second in succession in the Caribbean underlined his supreme class and ravenous appetite for runs. AFP

  • 4/8
    Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli fell in a gap of 8 runs and four overs to trigger a mini-collapse and the West Indies retained their discipline through the final overs in conceding 67 runs over the last 10. AFP

  • 5/8
    Virat Kohli received excellent support from Shreyas Iyer who contributed 71 and featured in a 125-run fourth-wicket stand with his skipper. India looked on course for a 300 run total but lost way with multiple wickets. AFP

  • 6/8
    With the early loss of Chris Gayle and then Shai Hope, West Indies relied on Evin Lewis to keep them in the hunt. Despite wrenching an ankle and needing treatment, the opening batsman kept his team up with the required rate in topscoring with 65. However Kuldeep Yadav dismissed the aggressive Shimron Hetmyer and then Lewis to tilt the balance in favour of India. AFP

  • 7/8
    Bhuvneshwar Kumar earned plenty of praise for his catching ability when he took a diving return catch to dismiss Roston Chase in the 35th over of the chase. AFP

  • 8/8
    The hard-hitting opener Chris Gayle fell for just 11 runs although it was enough to take him past Brian Lara for the most runs in ODI cricket by a West Indian, a record which now stands at 10,409. It was also Gayle's 300th ODI, making him the first West Indian to reach that landmark. AFP

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

